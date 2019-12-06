There was a time early in the season when Cabell Midland coach Luke Salmons wondered if he had enough healthy backs to finish the game.
An inordinate amount of ankle injuries robbed the Knights of players who were ticketed to play significant roles either at running back or in the defensive secondary — Isaiah Vaughn, Chandler Schmidt, Jaydyn Johnson and even quarterback J.J. Roberts, who limped through some finishes or missed them completely.
But they somehow managed to hold it together, putting up more than 400 rushing yards per game from their option offense, getting contributions from players expected to man other positions or even from athletes far down the depth chart.
Fast forward to now, with Midland making its second-ever trip to the Wheeling Super Six for the Class AAA finals, and those injuries are in the rear-view mirror. The Knights expect to have a full complement of backs as they tangle with three-time defending champion Martinsburg in a battle of unbeatens at noon Saturday at Wheeling Island Stadium.
The Bulldogs, riding a state-record 55-game winning streak, seek their eighth title in the last 10 seasons. Cabell Midland, which opened in 1994, has never captured a state championship in football. Its only other trip to the finals came in 2012 when it lost to Martinsburg 38-14.
Earlier in the week, Salmons chuckled at the thought that his team — so banged up and limited at some points this season — could make it to the title game and finally find itself completely healthy.
“We’ve got everybody back and it’s weird to see,’’ Salmons said. “There’s so much depth in the secondary and in the backfield. We’ve got six kids who could play there. It makes it nice because they’re all capable of playing and blocking.
“Now, we’ve got a lot of kids who have played a lot of snaps in meaningful games, and we’ve developed some real good depth. It’s kind of weird how it all worked out. I didn’t know that some of those kids would be coming back, and now they’re all looking like they’re 100 percent.’’
Twenty or more years ago, a team that operates an option attack wouldn’t be that hard to find, but Midland presents a different look for most of its opponents by running out of that formation. They have the perfect ringmaster for that approach in Roberts, who has committed to Wake Forest as a defensive back, and a power back to lean on in fullback Jakob Caudill.
Martinsburg coach Dave Walker said his team hasn’t faced an offense quite like Midland’s.
“Not really, not the way they do it,’’ Walker said. “With the option, you just have to play responsibility football. You have to be responsible for your assignments you get along the way. You get the dives, you get the dive-run sweeps. You’ve got to be really disciplined with what you’re doing defensively.
“I think they’re a really good football team because they’re physical and they have a style of play that hurts teams because they like to keep the ball away from you and limit your possessions. They kill the clock and put together long drives.’’
Martinsburg, on the other hand, likes to score quickly and often out of its spread attack and averages 62 points per game.
Leading rusher Kevon Warren averages an unheard-of 22.2 yards per carry and has scored 18 touchdowns on just 43 attempts. Elijah Banks has thrown for 2,273 yards and 39 TDs and his average per completion is just over 20 yards. All-State receiver Jarod Bowie owns 15 TDs on just 40 receptions, and six of his 14 punt returns have gone the distance for scores.
“They make big plays and they do it in all phases,’’ Salmons said. “Kick returns or punt blocks or defensive scores or offensive scores on big-play passes or big plays in the run game. They’re explosive, and what makes them so good is they’re good on offense, defense and special teams, and they can score quickly.
“We’ve seen a lot of spread teams, and they’re not predictable. They don’t do anything anyone else doesn’t. They just do it so well. That’s one reason they don’t have to do a whole lot — they execute well and have the athletes to make plays.’’
The Bulldogs have scored 115 touchdowns this season, 56 on rushing plays, 39 on receptions and 20 on kick returns or defense. The yardage totals might seem low (only Bowie, at 1,005, has gained more than 1,000 yards), but the numbers are spread out because so many one-sided games limit the starters’ playing time.
“Our ones didn’t get near as many reps as most people get,’’ Walker said. “We try to balance things around with what we do offensively. We feel we’ve got a couple kids who are the best in the state at what they do, but they don’t have outstanding numbers because we play a lot of people and they might only play a half.’’