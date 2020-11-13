Ethan Payne has already seen some of his seasons end in forgettable fashion at Poca.
Like as a sophomore, when a hip avulsion fracture robbed the running back of his final three regular-season games, and he returned at far less than 100 percent as the Dots were upset in the first round of the Class AA playoffs. Or last year, when Poca saw a fourth-quarter lead slip away in a sea of mud during a quarterfinal home loss.
But those painful endings had to be easier to take than what might be awaiting the Dots and two other Putnam County football teams on Saturday. Because their seasons could shut down in an instant, all because of color-coded COVID-19 map.
If Putnam County hasn’t improved its status from orange to at least gold in the Department of Education’s weekly risk-factor map that’s scheduled for release at 5 p.m. Saturday, then Poca, Hurricane and Buffalo won’t be permitted to take part in their respective first-round playoff games set for Sunday.
Payne, now a senior, has already authored a memorable career with the Dots, breaking state records, winning the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player as a junior, and accepting a scholarship offer from Marshall. But his toughest opponent yet could be a statewide map bearing a bunch of numbers. Payne admits there will be some trepidation as his team awaits Saturday’s WVDE release, and wonders what the team’s reaction might be if bad news calls off Sunday’s 5 p.m. game at Robert C. Byrd.
“I think we’ll all have that thought in the back of our heads,’’ Payne said. “I’ll feel bad for the seniors who won’t play football ever again. I’m going to Marshall to play, but I’ll feel bad for the seniors who might never play another down of football. I’ll have that mentality in the back of my mind if the map is still orange.
“We’re trying to avoid [thinking of it]. It’s not something we want to bring up. That’s why we’ve got to get out and play like it’s our last game.’’
Buffalo has a Class A first-round game set for 3 p.m. Sunday at Midland Trail in Fayette County. While Putnam County’s numbers have generally been coming down on the state’s daily COVID-19 maps, changing from orange to gold status on Tuesday, Fayette County’s have not. In fact, the same day that Putnam went from orange to gold, Fayette went from gold to orange. Three days prior, Fayette was yellow (even lower risk) before going gold.
Bison coach Brian Batman told his players of the situation at the start of the week, then didn’t want them to dwell on it as they prepare for their game.
“That was the discussion [Monday] before we got started,’’ Batman said, “the whole situation with their numbers going up. If they end up orange and we end up gold, they still advance. So we had that situation to talk about, too. It’s new territory. But I told everybody that after [Monday], it’s all hands on deck and everything moves forward to Sunday.’’
Before releasing its playoff brackets, the SSAC said that counties that had to wait for their opponents’ COVID numbers to improve so that the game could be played would not be penalized if their own numbers fell into orange status at the next Saturday map. Those counties would then advance unopposed to the quarterfinals, as Independence and North Marion did in AA when their respective games against Frankfort and Keyser were called no-contests due to Mineral County’s red status (highest risk).
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor remains hopeful that his team can play at Spring Valley at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, but is prepared for the worst.
“Life goes on,’’ Taylor said, “and I think the kids kind of realize it. You’ll be able to tell about the map before [Saturday]. It’s going to be pretty close. We had a big push last week in the county and doubled our testing, but it doubled the positives. I think it’s here to stay, and I don’t think there’s a whole heck of a lot we can do.
“For the greater good, we should get tested, not necessarily for the numbers and for school, but just to see how many people are infected. It’d be nice to be able to play, but even better to make sure people aren’t getting it and spreading it and dying. That’s a little more profound than playing a football game.’’
Poca coach Seth Ramsey said if his team’s playoff game at RCB is called off, he’d be open to playing one more regular-season game — which is allowed by the SSAC — before the postseason ends. He thinks he owes it to the senior class that brought the Dots from the throes of a 39-game losing streak (that ended in 2017) to regain their status as a Class AA power.
“We’ll definitely try to do that,’’ Ramsey said. “But if it’s the end, we’re going to thank those kids, especially the seniors, for what they’ve meant to this program and this community. They brought us from where we were to where we are now. I know how much they’re appreciated and how much we love them. It would be bittersweet, and I’d hate for it to end that way, but we’ve got to do something to show our appreciation.’’