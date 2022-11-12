Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

winfield logan2
Buy Now

Winfield's Caden Beam carries the ball as Logan's Brayden Chambers tries to slow him down.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

WINFIELD -- It wasn’t the right kind of day for Logan’s high-flying passing attack, but it certainly was the perfect kind of day for Winfield’s ground-and-pound, clock-chewing offense.

Caden Beam ran 25 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns Saturday afternoon as the No. 1-seeded Generals celebrated their first home playoff game since 1987 with a convincing 43-0 victory against Logan in a Class AA opener at Generals Stadium.

Reach Rick Ryan at rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.

Preps Sports Reporter