hoover winfield1
Herbert Hoover quarterback Dane Hatfield (13) breaks free from Winfield defenders as he runs for a touchdown in the third quarter of a Class AA quarterfinal between the teams on Nov. 18 at Winfield High School.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Herbert Hoover has advanced to the semifinal round of the Class AA football playoffs just three times in school history as the Huskies made it past the quarterfinal round in 1993, 1994 and, after a 27-26 road win over Winfield in an instant classic quarterfinal last Friday, in 2022. 

A big part of Hoover's success is attributed to quarterback Dane Hatfield, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore who can beat opponents in multiple ways.

