Herbert Hoover has advanced to the semifinal round of the Class AA football playoffs just three times in school history as the Huskies made it past the quarterfinal round in 1993, 1994 and, after a 27-26 road win over Winfield in an instant classic quarterfinal last Friday, in 2022.
A big part of Hoover's success is attributed to quarterback Dane Hatfield, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore who can beat opponents in multiple ways.
Hatfield, in his second year with the Huskies, is a dual-threat quarterback who uses his size to run effectively. In his 11 starts this year, Hatfield has rushed 190 times for 1,415 yards and 23 touchdowns. He's completed 83 of 138 passes for 1,367 yards and 20 touchdowns with 10 interceptions thrown. Hatfield has accumulated 2,782 yards of total offense this season.
Hatfield was the the hero for the No. 9-seeded Huskies against No. 1 Winfield in last Friday's quarterfinal win, but he had to overcome a big obstacle late in that game before leading his team on a game-winning drive in the final minute-plus of regulation.
With the game tied at 20 and less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Winfield was forced to punt and did so, pinning Hoover at its own 6-yard line.
On first-and-10 from the Hoover 6, Hatfield started the drive by scrambling up the middle and the ball was stripped out of his arms, allowing Winfield to recover the fumble on the Hoover 10 with about two minutes left. A few plays later, Winfield running back Bray Boggs rushed a yard for a score to give the Generals a 26-20 lead. Winfield elected to go for the 2-point conversion and failed.
Hatfield and the Huskies got the ball back down six points with 1:32 left in the game.
That was just enough time for Hatfield and the Huskies.
Hatfield led his team more than 70 yards down the field and on third-and-goal from the 5, the drive was capped when Hatfield found Jacob Burns who sneaked by the pylon for a touchdown reception to tie the game at 26 with two seconds left. Place-kicker Levi Paxton split the uprights for the extra point and Hoover had a 27-26 lead.
The Winfield offense made a last-ditch effort to score a touchdown on what wound up being the final play of the game but the Hoover defense sniffed it out and the Huskies subsequently celebrated in front of stunned Winfield fans at Generals Stadium.
Hatfield described his point of view in the final two minutes of the game.
"When I fumbled the ball, I got down," Hatfield said. "I just had to pick my head up. I love this team, so I wasn't going to let that interfere with anything else going on for the rest of the game. Really, I was just feeling confident. Passes were going well, [receivers] were catching the ball. I ran the ball well and everything was going good. I was just feeling really confident."
Hatfield rushed 25 times for 145 yards and a touchdown and completed 8 of 17 passes for 138 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He talked about how he felt when the clock ran down to zeros.
"It was amazing," Hatfield said. "I kind of can't describe it. Tears were flowing from all the seniors, from me. It was just indescribable."
Hatfield gave credit to his teammates for picking him up after a turnover that could have cost the Huskies their season.
"They've been amazing," Hatfield said. "After that fumble, the first person to come up to me was my center telling me it's all right. Andrew [Rollyson] came up to me and said 'You're all right, go win us this game.' They just picked me up and they know what I can do. They just talked to me and kept my head in it so I can go out there and do what I do."
Hatfield started every game last season for the Huskies as a freshman and has a 19-3 record as a high school quarterback. He helped Hoover to an undefeated regular season in 2021 -- the first undefeated regular season since Joe Cowley coached Hoover to a 10-0 regular season record in 1977. This season, the Huskies got off to a bad start, losing their first two games before winning the next nine.
Hatfield talked about the keys to his success and how he and his team bounced back from an 0-2 start.
"For me personally, it's just listening to my coaches and doing what they say," Hatfield said. "That's really just helped me a lot throughout the season. We got great leaders on the team. Bouncing back, I don't let anything faze me. I just go out there and do my thing and I know it will all work out in the end."
Hoover coach Joey Fields is impressed by how much Hatfield has accomplished in such a short time.
"Just what he did last year as a freshman on an undefeated team," Fields said. "His mannerisms and his personality, he's a great athlete in multiple sports, he's also an even better kid. He deserves everything he gets. For someone that struggled like we did the first two games, you would have never known it. He battled through that and I don't know a lot of kids who could overcome that scrutiny and adversity."
Hatfield looked like a cool customer with the season on the line in the quarterfinal. One wouldn't have known he was just a sophomore, especially with his 6-foot-3, broad-shouldered build. Hatfield attributed his poise and maturity to his family.
"It's how my family raised me, they raised me to be tough," Hatfield said. "Not letting anything get to you. Me and my dad were talking just now and we were like 'How many people do you know who get to do that, take your team on a last-minute drive and go down and score?' Not many people get to do that. I'm really appreciative of them and what they do for me."
Dane's older brothers, Drew and Devin, were standouts on the West Virginia high school football stage as well -- Drew and Devin, who now both play at West Virginia State. Fields said that having older brothers to look up to has been part of Dane's success.
"His brother Drew Hatfield owns every state record in receiving," Fields said. "He won the Moss Award and is playing college football. His other brother Devin is probably one of the best players to ever play here at Hoover and is also playing college football. His dad [Kevin] is a longtime coach. It's that mental toughness that he's had his whole life."
Hatfield, Fields and the Huskies have little time to celebrate the Winfield victory as they have to prepare for Saturday's semifinal matchup at No. 5 Frankfort with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
"Coach Fields was saying 'Celebrate this victory, but after that, it's on to Frankfort," Hatfield said. "For me, I'm going to be watching film, take down notes and go out and practice. Just really be locked in. I'm really excited, especially with all these guys and the bond that I've created with them. I want it for them more than anything honestly."