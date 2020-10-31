Plans can change quickly in the days of COVID-19. Rarely for the better, but that appears to have happened for Poca.
On Friday afternoon, Poca had to hastily cancel its game that night at Hurricane because of possible COVID exposures involving its football team.
Originally when news of Poca’s contact tracing hit on Friday, not only did coach Seth Ramsey figure his team couldn’t return for a game this coming weekend — the final weekend of the regular season — but thought the next time it could play would be in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. With his school likely in the bottom half of the playoff bracket, he was going to select a Saturday, Nov. 14 date to give the Dots one more day to practice after their potential quarantine and return.
Well, the outlook was brighter for Ramsey and Poca a day later. On Saturday afternoon, he thought the Dots might be able to return to practice as early as Tuesday and play again Friday.
“I think we’ll be able to get back to practice this week,’’ Ramsey said.
Poca stood 10th in the Class AA playoff ratings last week, and the top eight in each class get the choice of home field for first-round games the weekend of Nov. 13-14. So depending on what happens in games elsewhere around West Virginia, the possibility still exists for Poca to climb into the top eight and get a home game.
And with that, another round of musical chairs started to turn Saturday with the release of the weekly Department of Education’s color-coded School Alert System map, as areas around the state found out the status of in-person classes and school activities for their respective counties next week. The map update signals a furious flurry of calls among coaches and high school athletic officials trying to secure games for the following week with compatible counties.
Poca, as it turned out, was one of a few Kanawha Valley schools to get a game immediately after the color changes on the weekly map, as the Dots will now host Putnam rival Winfield at 7 on Friday. Buffalo will host Man at 7 on Friday.
At least four other originally scheduled Nov. 6 games involving Kanawha Valley schools got the go-ahead to play after Saturday’s map changes — South Charleston at Woodrow Wilson, Riverside at Huntington, St. Albans at Cabell Midland and Nitro at Scott.
Because some counties were not compatible on the latest map, these Friday games were lost — George Washington at Winfield, Herbert Hoover at Logan, Spring Valley at Hurricane and Buffalo at Wahama. Sissonville’s Nov. 6 game at Roane County was also called off. Winfield was scheduled to visit St. Albans on Tuesday, but that contest was also canceled.
Capital has yet to return to practice following a two-week COVID-19 quarantine period and will not play before the regular season ends, but plans to return to practice and play one more additional game allowed by the SSAC during the playoffs for teams that didn’t get in their normal allotment of 10 games.
Saturday’s map also verified that Scott’s boys soccer team can play at Point Pleasant at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Class AA-A Region 4 finals. Boone County was in orange last week when the other regionals were played across the state, and the game was delayed to see if Boone County’s status improved on Saturday, which it did to yellow, permitting the game to be played. If it hadn’t, Point would have advanced uncontested.