Poca and Chapmanville get a second chance to play their scheduled Cardinal Conference football game, as they're set to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at O.O. White Stadium in Poca.

The Dots (1-0) and Tigers (0-1) were supposed to play Friday in Poca, but Chapmanville's program was shut down for a few days earlier in the week due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.

The Tigers were scheduled to get out of quarantine in time to practice on Saturday, and school and health officials agreed to go ahead and play the game on Monday.

Poca has won the last two meetings between the schools, 38-8 in 2018 and 48-7 in 2019. COVID prevented them from playing last season.

