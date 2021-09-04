Prep football: Poca hosts Chapmanville Monday in delayed game Staff report Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Poca and Chapmanville get a second chance to play their scheduled Cardinal Conference football game, as they're set to meet at 7 p.m. Monday at O.O. White Stadium in Poca.The Dots (1-0) and Tigers (0-1) were supposed to play Friday in Poca, but Chapmanville's program was shut down for a few days earlier in the week due to a positive COVID-19 test on the team.The Tigers were scheduled to get out of quarantine in time to practice on Saturday, and school and health officials agreed to go ahead and play the game on Monday.Poca has won the last two meetings between the schools, 38-8 in 2018 and 48-7 in 2019. COVID prevented them from playing last season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Poca Sport Football Game Tiger Meeting Covid-19 School Trending Now Articles ArticlesTown Center has one of Hull's larger tenant basesArmed with metal detector, Logan man became leader in fight to save battlefieldMarshall football: Huff Era starts with a bang as Herd sinks Navy 49-7WVU football: Turnovers add up as Terps rally past WVU 30-24New Charleston ghost tour company kicks off spooky season a little early"Unconscionable": 100 years after Battle of Blair Mountain, lack of federal protections still letting WV miners downMountaineer miscues costly at MarylandChuck Landon: Wells channeled his inner StaubachGrading the Mountaineers: West Virginia vs. MarylandState points to nothing stopping school boards from mandating vaccines. But ed leaders aren't pushing for it. Upcoming Events