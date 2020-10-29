Earlier in the year, before the COVID-19 pandemic reshaped the world, including sports, Poca coach Seth Ramsey never could have imagined what would happen to his 2020 football schedule.
His Dots, expected to be one of the top playoff contenders in Class AA, will head into the final week of the regular season having played just one school in their division.
Poca opened the season at defending Class A champion Wheeling Central, met AAA power Cabell Midland and Class A neighbor Buffalo and just last week picked up a forfeit win from Cardinal Conference foe Scott, which had too many injured players. In between, the Dots beat Putnam County and Cardinal Conference rival Winfield.
On Friday, they complete their county tour and meet another AAA opponent when they tackle Hurricane at 7 p.m. at Redskin Stadium.
“It’s definitely been a bizarre year,’’ Ramsey said. “We tried to play as many conference games as we could, but we could hardly get any in. We took every game we could. I never dreamed of playing Midland and Hurricane and Wheeling Central. But we got them, thankfully, and got some games in, which is the main thing. With so many things that are uncertain, that’s the main thing, getting in games.’’
Both teams look to enhance their playoff status, as Poca (4-1) stands 10th in the AA ratings and the Redskins (3-2) are 14th in AAA. The top 16 in each class qualify when the regular season ends the weekend of Nov. 6-7.
Ramsey realizes the chore his defense faces tonight against Hurricane, especially Redskins quarterback Ismael Borrero (936 passing yards, 13 touchdowns) and top receiver Chase Hager (27 catches, 363 yards, seven TDs).
“They’re a hard matchup,’’ Ramsey said. “They do a lot of good things out of their 21 personnel [two running backs, one tight end, two receivers]. They put a lot of pressure on you horizontally and vertically. [Hager] is phenomenal — he runs as well as anyone we’ve seen. And [Borrero], my gosh, he can throw it a country mile and it doesn’t matter what coverage you’re playing against them.
It all ends up being man-to-man, as far as that guy can throw. And chasing him is a lot easier said than done. He wants to throw, but he’s athletic enough to beat you with his legs. He does a great job of keeping his eyes downfield.’’
Hurricane coach Jeremy Taylor is impressed with several of Poca’s players, especially brothers Ethan Payne (running back) and Toby Payne (receiver) and Dillon Taylor (fullback-linebacker).
“They’ve improved since the beginning of the year,’’ Taylor said. “They ran into a buzzsaw with Midland [a 62-20 loss] but besides that have dominated everybody else they’ve played. Taylor is a really good fullback and the real deal at linebacker. Then you have the Payne brothers — the Kennedy Award winner [Ethan] for a reason and Toby’s a bona fide Division I player, too. They’ve been together for a while and have played in some big games.’’
Poca leads the series 37-36-1, but the teams haven’t played since 2006. Hurricane has taken eight of the last 10, but something weird often happens when they meet — in 1999, Hurricane won a 52-50 shootout, then the next year the Skins prevailed 6-3 in a defensive duel.
St. Albans (2-2) at Sissonville (4-0): The Indians, holding down the top spot in the AA ratings, meet their third AAA opponent of the season after previously beating Riverside and Greenbrier East. They’re averaging more than 47 points per game with a dynamic offense led by tailback Dylan Griffith and quarterback Jackson Foster. Other than the loss to South Charleston, SA has allowed just five TDs in its other three games.
“We expected this football team to be a playoff football team,’’ said Sissonville coach Marc Wilson of his squad, “and my thought with that is we’ve put our guys in tough spots against tough football teams because we want to be battle-tested and not play a bunch of teams we should have beaten. A few years ago in 2016, we beat two solid teams, Winfield and Herbert Hoover, back to back and that’s what drove us into the playoffs — winning those two games was huge for us.’’
South Charleston (4-0) at Riverside (1-3): The Black Eagles enter the game No. 1 in the AAA playoff ratings and average 48.5 points per game. Quarterback Trey Dunn leads the Mountain State Athletic Conference in passing yards (1,150) and has thrown for 14 TDs. The Warriors are coming off a 15-0 win at St. Albans in which they allowed just 163 yards of total offense.
Herbert Hoover (3-2) at Doddridge County (5-0): The Huskies tackle the No. 1 team in Class A, which is led by the groundwork of Reese Burnside (664 yards, eight TDs, 10-plus yards per carry) and Dylan Knight (374 yards, five TDs). Hoover, 20th in the AA ratings, leans on the running of Hunter Bartley (443 yards, seven TDs) and the passing of Nick Grayam (747 yards, seven TDs).
Winfield (0-4) at Point Pleasant (3-2): The Black Knights lead the all-time series 10-2, but the teams split their two meetings since Craig Snyder became Generals coach in 2012. Winfield sophomore QB Brycen Brown threw for 174 yards and two TDs against Hurricane last week after having just 127 yards and no TD passes in his first three games.
Nitro (0-4) at Logan (0-3): Nitro won this battle of the Wildcats last season 57-22 as quarterback Trevor Lowe ran for 195 yards and five TDs. Logan’s Jordan Hayes threw for 255 yards in that game, including a touchdown to Corey Townsend, who caught 10 passes for 141 yards.
Huntington (2-5) at Bridgeport (4-1): After scoring just 16 combined points in their first two games, the Highlanders have pumped up the offense, averaging nearly 26 points over their last five starts. The Indians, No. 7 in AAA, are led by running back Cam Cole (92 carries, 774 yards).