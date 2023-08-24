Other than the COVID-19-affected 2020 season, Cardinal Conference rivals Poca and Nitro have opened their football seasons against one another every year since 2006.
The newest edition of the Battle of the Barrel will be renewed Friday as the Wildcats are set to host the Dots at 7 p.m. at Underwood Field.
Poca and Nitro have a storied history on the gridiron. Other than a 10-year hiatus between 1996 and 2006, the Dots and Wildcats have played each other every year since 1930 (including nine matchups from 1940 to 1945).
Friday will be the 82nd matchup, and Nitro leads the all-time series 47-35.
Poca has won four of the last five matchups against Nitro, but the Wildcats escaped Poca last season with a 27-26 victory -- its first against the Dots since 2017.
Poca and Nitro haven't had it easy on the football field recently.
The Dots went 2-8 after making a deep playoff run in 2021, while Nitro has just 11 wins since 2018.
Nitro coach Boom McKinney, however, has plenty of talented new faces on his team as the Wildcats are likely set to start at least eight transfers.
It starts with 6-foot-2, 200-pound Buffalo transfer Josh Moody, who passed for 2,038 yards and 17 touchdowns last season.
"This group of guys, we haven't had any issues with them as far as getting along as a team," McKinney said. "They have done a great job. The whole team has bought in."
Poca coach Seth Ramsey knows Nitro is bringing firepower to the gridiron.
"They're pretty good," Ramsey said. "This is probably the best Nitro team since 2005. Their roster is loaded. They have guys that can make big plays all over the place. They're good up front. I think they have a little more depth than what they've had in a while. This Nitro team, as long as they stay healthy, there's no reason why they shouldn't be hosting two or three playoff games."
Poca is without quarterback Jordan Wolfe, who graduated after last season. Junior Preston Bonnett, who can play myriad positions, may have to step up in his absence starting Friday.
McKinney certainly isn't sleeping on the Dots.
"Poca always has a great team," McKinney said. "With it being a rival, it always means more on both sides. It's the Battle of the Barrel. We found some things we need to clean up during our scrimmages. We worked on those, and hopefully we take care of that. Poca always puts a good product on the field. We're definitely not looking past them."
Ramsey said he's going to have to lean on the defense and experienced lineman in order for the Dots to walk out of Nitro with a victory.
"The main thing defensively is just limiting big plays," Ramsey said. "[Nitro has] so many weapons. Defensively, we have to do a really good job of making them earn everything they get. Offensively, we have to make drives count. We have to move the ball and be good on third down."
Nitro hasn't had a winning season since the Wildcats went 7-5 in 2007. With the expected talent, Friday's home opener is highly anticipated for the Wildcat faithful.
Ramsey and the Dots are doing all they can to prepare for the hostile environment.
"Any time it's the first game of the year, there's going to be some first-game jitters," Ramsey said. "We've been working on trying to make sure we don't shoot ourselves in the foot with pre-snap penalties and stuff like that. It's a rivalry game, so there's going to be some emotions flying high. We have to make sure we keep our emotions in check. That's something we've been trying to get across to the kids."
McKinney hopes his Wildcats can send the crowd home happy.
"Poca is always one of our biggest gates of the year," McKinney said. "There might be a little more hype this year. I do hope we have a bigger crowd than normal. I'm glad that the community is excited for us, and hopefully we can give them something to be excited about.
"That's what we've been preaching to our guys for weeks now. This community is waiting on this. We haven't done anything yet."