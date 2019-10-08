Poca has moved up a spot into the No. 3 position in the SSAC Class AA football playoff ratings.
The unbeaten Dots (6-0) host Putnam County rival Winfield (4-1) at 7 p.m. Friday. The Generals come in at 11th in this week's SSAC ratings.
Fairmont Senior continues to lead the AA ratings, with Keyser second, Bridgeport fourth and Wyoming East fifth. Sissonville holds down the No. 16 spot and Mingo Central stands 19th.
The top 16 teams in each class advance to the postseason, with the top eight earning choice of home field for the first round. The playoffs begin the weekend of Nov. 15-16.
Cabell Midland (6-0) continues to pace the Class AAA ratings, with Martinsburg and Parkersburg South tied for second. Musselman stands fourth and Spring Valley fifth.
Among Kanawha Valley schools in AAA, Riverside is eighth, George Washington and Capital are tied for 12th, Hurricane is 17th and South Charleston 19th.
In Class A, Doddridge remains in the top spot, with Pendleton County, Midland Trail, Tygarts Valley and Williamstown rounding out the top five.
Also in the running for a berth in the Class A playoffs are Tolsia (ninth), Buffalo (18th) and Webster County (19th).