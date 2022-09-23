POCA -- Poca came into Friday’s homecoming matchup with Mingo Central winless on the season, but the Dots came out blazing hot against the Miners as they scored 29 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 41-7 win at Bob Lemley Field.
“We did a really good job of getting big plays early,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. "All three phases of the game in the first quarter we played well. Offense, defense, and special teams was great tonight.
"We’re really proud of our guys and proud of our effort. They did a great job this week with their attention to detail. I thought we played really well."
The Dots (1-4) got on the board when Preston Bonnet returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown. Jordan Wolfe ran in the 2-point conversions and the Dots took a quick 8-0 lead.
Poca freshman Keagan Gross blocked a punt on Mingo's first possession to give his team the ball back at the Mingo 24-yard line.
Just a couple plays later Wolfe put Poca on the board again as he scampered in from 7 yards out and Gavin Berry’s ensuing extra-point kick put the Dots ahead 15-0 with 10:31 left in the first quarter.
Things got worse for then Miners (1-3) on their next possession as quarterback Chris Ross fumbled a snap on second down to put them in a third-and-long situation. Ross’s third-down pass was intercepted by Poca’s Garrett McCormick to give his team the ball back at the 50-yard line.
On the next play Ramsey called a deep shot as Wolfe dropped back and fired a strike to freshman receiver Jack McClanahan and he took it 50 yards untouched to the house. Berry’s PAT was true and the Dots went ahead 22-0 with 8:17 still remaining in the first quarter.
After another Miner punt, Poca made it a perfect 4 for 4 on scoring chances as the Dots moved the ball into Mingo territory on the ground and Wolfe got his second rushing score of the half when he punched it in from 2 yards out. The successful PAT gave the Dots the 29-0 lead with 1:01 left in the first quarter.
The Poca defense stepped up and made a big play to put more points on the board later in the first half as Bonnet picked off a Ross pass and returned the interception 25 yards for the pick-six to make the score 35-0 going into halftime.
Poca added one final score on its first drive of the second half as Wolfe hit tight end Hunter Tusing for a 10-yard score to make it 41-0 with 5:35 left in the third.
Mingo Central didn’t get on the board until the 9:06 mark of the fourth quarter when fullback Jake Cline powered into the end zone from 5 yards out. Kendan Trent’s PAT made the score 41-7.
Wolfe amassed 251 yards of total offense and had a hand in three scores. He finished 8 of 13 passing for 151 yards and two TDs while also running 14 times for 101 yards and another score. McClanahan was the leading receiver, catching three passes for 92 yards.
“[Wolfe] did a great job tonight slowing the game down in his head and letting things come to him,” Ramsey said. “He took what they gave him and guys made plays tonight.”
Dylan Vance was the leading rusher for Mingo Central, gaining 102 yards on 13 carries. Ross finished 2 for 11 passing for 14 yards and two interceptions.
Poca will head to Sissonville next Friday for a Cardinal Conference clash while Mingo will return home to play 5-0 Scott.