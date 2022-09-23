Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca QB Jordan Wolfe
Poca QB Jordan Wolfe amassed 251 yards of total offense and had a hand in three touchdowns as the Dots defeated Mingo Central 41-7 Friday night in Poca.

 JARRID MCCORMICK | HD Media

POCA -- Poca came into Friday’s homecoming matchup with Mingo Central winless on the season, but the Dots came out blazing hot against the Miners as they scored 29 points in the first quarter and cruised to a 41-7 win at Bob Lemley Field.

“We did a really good job of getting big plays early,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. "All three phases of the game in the first quarter we played well. Offense, defense, and special teams was great tonight.

