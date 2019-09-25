POCA — When Ethan Payne, Poca’s All-State running back, had his sophomore season waylaid by a hip avulsion fracture last year, many wondered if he’d ever really regain his form.
Well, just four games into his junior season, and with his numbers jumping off the charts, many now swear he’s actually better than he was last season.
Consider that Payne didn’t break the 1,000-yard barrier until his seventh game last year — the game where his fracture occurred and his season was pretty much shut down. This year, he’s already hit that mark, standing at 1,101 yards after four games for the unbeaten Dots (4-0, No. 6 in Class AA).
Last year, he was averaging almost 10 yards per carry at the time he was hurt; this year, it’s an astounding 19.3 yards per carry. And he’s already run for 18 touchdowns this season after getting 17 all of last season.
“He’s definitely a lot better this year,’’ said Poca coach Seth Ramsey. “He’s stronger, he’s a lot faster. He’s put a lot of work into the weight room and worked on his mobility and his flexibility and just his overall strength. He put a lot of time in.
“The last couple ballgames — Chapmanville and Logan — are the best ballgames he’s had since he’s been here. The best all around — defense, special teams, offense. He’s put together some good ballgames lately.’’
And it almost goes without saying that if Payne has improved, then so has his offensive line. For a runner to be cranking out nearly 20 yards a carry, someone — or several someones — is getting it done on the front lines.
Payne has run behind a line that features senior tackle Trey Sams (6-foot-3, 235 pounds), senior center Chase Morris (5-8, 218), sophomore guards T.D. May (5-9, 157) and Gabe Keech (6-0, 240) and sophomore tackle Logan Saunders (6-1, 232). Rotating in are senior Jaydon Haikal (6-2, 320) and freshman A.J. Dunbar (6-1, 210). Sams, Morris and Keech are returning starters.
“They’ve done a great job getting off the ball and getting aggressive,’’ Ramsey said. “Last year, we worried a lot about getting to the second level if we blocked the first level, and these guys are doing a good job getting through that first level and getting double teams to the second level. We’ve done a much better job with our double teams and our combos. So far, they’ve been a lot more aggressive than I thought they would, and a lot more physical than I thought they would, which is good.’’
Sams said the linemen can take personal satisfaction when they see Payne popping through a big hole in the defense and carrying the ball for a big gainer.
“I think it’s a great feeling whenever he gets those big yards,’’ Sams said. “You know you did your job. He’s real shifty. He’s got some good moves, and he’s really strong. That helps him a lot.
“Coach puts up a great game plan, and we just execute it really well. Our line, we’ve been pushing it all summer long, working out and stuff, trying to do the little stuff here and there to make sure we’re a little better, so we can get him more yards this year.’’
Morris said the camaraderie among the offensive linemen and the rest of the team makes for a good situation. And he added that Payne always takes notice of the good work his guys up front are doing, and hands out a lot of compliments.
“After practice, we all hang out together,’’ Morris said. “We have a good relationship with each other. In the off-season, we work out all the time, getting strong. We’re getting more physical in practice. Whenever we go to the scout [offense], the starters stay in and we just do whatever we can to get the best look.
“If we’re doing a really good job, Ethan always comes aside and says, ‘Good job on this block,’ or ‘Good job on that block.’ He lets us know. He gives us recognition. If he busts one right off our butt, he’ll come over and say, ‘Good job sealing.’ He’s just really good at talking to us. He’s been a running back his whole entire life. He’s really agile and I think that’s what gives him the edge on a lot of people. He’s not as fast as some other running backs, but he’s a lot quicker and more agile.’’
Ramsey and Payne admitted to a little trepidation at the start of the season as the latter recovered from his injury. But it certainly hasn’t hindered him this year.
“I thought maybe early on, there might be a little hesitation,’’ Ramsey said, “because of the cutting and everything. But he’s been moving great left and right, been cutting back across the field on some runs, and he’s doing a great job of understanding when to set up blocks and when to wait a little bit. He’s a lot more patient, and he’s doing a great job when he hits the hole to kick it into gear and go. He’s better now than he ever has been.’’
The 6-1, 215-pound Payne said he worried “a little’’ about his recovery last spring, but once the summer workouts arrived, he was ready to go full bore.
“I felt like I’m faster this year than I was last year,’’ he said, “and a lot stronger too. I just did a lot of work in the off-season getting back in shape and getting my head back to where it needed to be even better, working on my legs and stuff, and my strength and speed.’’