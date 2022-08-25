Nitro will head a few miles north up the Kanawha River to open its high school football season with a Cardinal Conference matchup against Poca at 7 p.m. Friday at Poca High with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Poca is coming off a very successful 2021 season. The Dots went 9-3 last year, including a 28-7 win over Nitro in the season opener, and reached the Class AA state semifinals. Poca lost a few key players but returns talent like quarterback Jordan Wolfe.
Nitro is rebuilding under second-year coach Boom McKinney. The Wildcats went 1-8 last season with the lone win coming against Sissonville. McKinney and his team are ready to open the season in the annual "Battle for the Barrel."
"We're ready to go," McKinney said. "Our guys are fired up and it's obviously a big rival. They got us the last four years in a row, last four out of five. We're ready to get that barrel back this year and bring it back to Nitro."
Poca coach Seth Ramsey is entering his seventh year as head coach and is excited to host the Wildcats in the annual rivalry game.
"First game of the year, rivalry game, that's always a big game for us," Ramsey said. "This game can give you momentum going into the rest of our season. There's going to be some first-game jitters and penalties so we have to make sure we find a way to limit those.
"We have to make sure we're disciplined enough to work through that stuff. It's always good to play those guys right out of the gate because there's a lot of familiarity."
Though Nitro is rebuilding and Poca is coming off a playoff run, Ramsey knows the Wildcats bring a lot to the table.
"You look at them on film, they're big, they're physical, they have some guys that run really well," Ramsey said. "I think they're pretty balanced offensively and defensively they got some guys at the linebacker position that fly around. They have a couple of athletic cornerbacks. We have to be able to play."
McKinney said his team is an improved one compared to last year and it just needs to go out on the field and execute.
"Our guys are ready, I think we're further along than we were last year at this point," McKinney said. "I told them at practice, we know what we need to do, it's a matter of executing against the opponent."
Ramsey explained his expectations in the first game.
"We just have to make sure we stay within ourselves and don't try to do too much," Ramsey said. "We want to be known for playing hard, we want to be known for discipline and being aggressive. We want to create that identity. We have to focus on what we can do right and how we handle plays and formations and adjustments and stuff like that."
Both coaches have to keep their players' emotions in check in the big rivalry game.
"It's going to be one of those games where there's a lot of emotion," Ramsey said. "We have to make sure we keep our emotions in check."
"It's a big rival for us," McKinney said. "I told them last night that they quit playing this game for several years because it was such a rival. There were fights in the streets and stuff over it. We talked to them about talking smack to each other and turn their backs and walk away and go get in the huddle between whistles. It's the only way to play the game. Play it right, play it tough."