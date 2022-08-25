Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Poca quarterback Jordan Wolfe passes against Nitro in the 2021 season opener.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Nitro will head a few miles north up the Kanawha River to open its high school football season with a Cardinal Conference matchup against Poca at 7 p.m. Friday at Poca High with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Poca is coming off a very successful 2021 season. The Dots went 9-3 last year, including a 28-7 win over Nitro in the season opener, and reached the Class AA state semifinals. Poca lost a few key players but returns talent like quarterback Jordan Wolfe. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.