Poca has taken over the top spot in the latest Secondary School Activities Commission Class AA playoff ratings for football.
The Dots (6-0), coming off a 14-12 victory against Logan, edged ahead of fellow Kanawha Valley unbeaten Herbert Hoover (7-0), which had its bye last weekend. The Cardinal Conference rivals are scheduled to play in Falling Rock on Oct. 29.
Point Pleasant (6-1) has taken over third in the AA ratings, with Independence (6-0) and Nicholas County (6-1) rounding out the top five. The top 16 teams in each class qualify for postseason play, and the top eight get the choice of approved home field in the first round.
Winfield (4-3) improved to 16th in the AA standings this week.
In Class AAA, Martinsburg (8-0) broke last week’s tie with Huntington (8-0) and took over sole possession of first place, moving the Highlanders into second.
The remainder of the top five in AAA includes Jefferson (7-0), Princeton (5-0) and University (7-0). Cabell Midland (7-1) stands sixth, South Charleston (5-2) is tied for eighth with Spring Valley (5-2), George Washington (4-3) is 12th and Hurricane (4-3) comes in at No. 13.
In Class A, Cameron (7-0) is the new No. 1 team, followed by Doddridge County (5-0) and East Hardy (6-1). Sharing fourth place are Mount View (6-1) and Moorefield (6-1).