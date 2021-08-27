NITRO — Malakai Woodard-Jones made sure his debut for Poca was a good one.
The senior running back, who transferred to Poca from Winfield before the season, ran for a game-high 117 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns to give the Dots a commanding 28-7 win in their season opener on Friday night at Underwood field.
“He played well,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. “He’s a good kid, he practices hard. He’s got a good idea of how to run things and read his blocks.”
Though Dots quarterback Jordan Wolfe wasn’t sharp passing the ball (5 of 15 for 36 yards), he more than made up for it on the ground, as he eluded Nitro’s pressure and consistently turned what looked like losses into a gains.
On his 15 rushes, Wolfe gained 95 yards — including an impressive 42-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Wolfe had a couple of hiccups, though, as he threw an interception and lost a fumble.
Senior wide receiver Toby Payne also shined for the Dots as he pulled in two receptions for 23 yards. On the ground, he had four rushes for 35 yards and a touchdown.
All four of Poca’s touchdowns were rushing touchdowns.
For Nitro, senior quarterback Trevor Lowe completed 13 of 19 pass attempts accumulating 54 yards. He, too, found some success on the ground as he rushed the ball 13 times for 54 yards and a 1-yard touchdown — his team’s only score of the game.
Defense was the story of the first quarter as neither team scored for the first 11 minutes. That was until Woodard-Jones got a took Wolfe’s handoff 7 yards into the end zone, giving the Dots a 7-0 lead after the extra point.
After scoring their first points, things seemed to come a little easier for the Dots in the second quarter. Poca forced Nitro to punt to start the quarter and after a 12-play drive, Woodard-Jones capped off the effort with a 16-yard rushing touchdown and the Dots had a 14-0 lead,
Late in the first half, Poca scored again — this time as Wolfe rushed 42 yards for the score — and the Dots were rolling with a 21-0 lead going into halftime. Poca ran 43 first-half plays opposed to Nitro’s 20.
“[Nitro] was doing a really good job of blitzing our protections and they were doing a really good job of spilling our gap schemes and we just had to settle down,” Ramsey said. “We were making some uncharacteristic plays. We settled down there in the second quarter.”
In the second half, Nitro seemed to show some life on offense as it put together a 12-play driving leading to a 1-yard touchdown run from Lowe, which made the score 21-7 in favor of the Dots.
Poca, however, didn’t take long to answer as Payne rushed for a 14-yard TD with eight minutes remaining in the game.
“Thank God it’s the first game of the year,” Ramsey said. “There’s a lot of things we gotta work on. Nitro had a good game. I thought [they] really controlled the pace of the game. Obviously we’re out of shape and we feel we left a lot of points on the field.”
Poca returns home on to face Chapmanville on Sept. 3 while Nitro will face travel to take on St. Albans on the same day.
“Guys gotta step up [next week],” first-year Nitro coach James “Boom’’ McKinney said. “I’m proud of the effort. We just gotta tighten some things up on offense. Defense looked great tonight.”