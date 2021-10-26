It’s official -- the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in Class AA will square off Friday night. And the importance of the game has prompted a switch in playing sites due to recent rainy weather.
Unbeatens Poca and Herbert Hoover again led the Class AA playoff ratings released Tuesday afternoon by the Secondary School Activities Commission. The Dots (7-0) hold down the top spot for a second straight week, with the Huskies (8-0) coming in second.
They’ll meet at 7 p.m. Friday, but instead of taking place at Hoover’s Joe Eddie Cowley Field, the game will be played at West Virginia State's Lakin-Ray Field in Institute, which was fitted with artificial turf just this year.
"The field has water on it now,'' Hoover Athletic Director Richard Parsons said Tuesday of Cowley Field, "and with the weather forecast for Thursday and Friday calling for more rain, we decided to move it to a turf surface.''
The winner of the Cardinal Conference contest gets the inside track at the No. 1 rating heading into the playoffs, and will wrap up at least a share of the conference championship. Each team has one regular-season game remaining after this weekend, with Hoover hosting Logan and Poca visiting Wayne.
As far as the other top teams in the Class AA ratings, Independence (7-0) remained third, followed by Lincoln (7-1) and Point Pleasant (7-1). Winfield (5-3) is tied with Scott (5-3) for the 15th spot in AA.
The top 16 teams in each classification qualify for the playoffs, with the top eight getting the choice of approved home field in the opening round.
In Class AAA, Martinsburg (9-0) is still at the top of the ratings, with Huntington (9-0) second and Cabell Midland (7-1) third. Bridgeport (7-0) stands fourth, with University (8-0) and Jefferson (7-1) tied for fifth.
George Washington (5-3) and South Charleston (5-3) are tied for 10th, with Hurricane (5-3) in 12th.
In Class A, Doddridge County (6-0) heads the list of playoff eligibles, followed by Cameron (8-0) and East Hardy (7-1), with Mount View (7-1) and Ritchie County (7-1) tied for fourth.
Rick Ryan covers prep sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5175 or rickryan@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RickRyanWV on Twitter.