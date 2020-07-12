Ethan Payne has made his decision about college, and it’s a close call. How close? Only about 40 miles down the road.
Payne, the Kennedy Award-winning and record-setting running back at Poca, gave his commitment to the Marshall University football program on Sunday afternoon with a post on his Twitter account.
Last season, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Payne ran for 2,845 yards and 49 touchdowns, averaging more than 13 yards per carry and 237 yards per game. In the regular season, he scored 46 touchdowns for 276 points, breaking the former state record of 263 regular-season points set by Pineville’s Curt Warner in 1978. Warner went on to become an All-American at Penn State and an All-Pro for the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL.
On his Twitter account Sunday, Payne wrote: “First off, I want to thank God giving me the opportunity to play football at the next level. Without him, none of this would be possible. I also want to thank my coaches, family and friends for supporting me. Finally, I would like to thank the Marshall coaching staff for giving me the opportunity. I’m staying home and 100% committed to Marshall University.’’
Behind Payne, Poca posted an 11-1 record last season and earned the No. 3 seed in the playoffs before losing to Oak Glen in the quarterfinals.
Payne helped facilitate a complete culture change at Poca. From 2004-17, the Dots went 36-106, posting losing records 12 times in 14 seasons, with three straight 0-10 finishes from 2014-16 and a 39-game losing streak, second-longest in state history.
But before last season was over, Payne and the Dots were checking off a lot of mileposts. They went 10-0 in the regular season for the first time since 1978, captured their first Cardinal Conference title since 2006 and beat North Marion 42-27 in the first round of the postseason, their first playoff win in 13 years.
Payne piled up his rushing yardage despite getting only about 17 carries a game. He finished his 12-game season with 52 overall touchdowns, including two scoring receptions and a kickoff return for a TD. He fell just short of the state all-games record of 54 touchdowns set by Morgantown’s Spencer Farley in 14 games during the 2004 season.
Payne also carries a 3.5 grade-point average, is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Bible Club and National Honor Society.