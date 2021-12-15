POCA -- They just can’t keep those Payne boys apart.
Toby Payne, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Poca, signed a national letter of intent with the Marshall football program Wednesday evening during a ceremony at the Putnam County high school, and will join his older brother Ethan Payne with the Thundering Herd.
Ethan Payne is completing his freshman season as a running back at MU with Saturday’s appearance in the New Orleans Bowl.
Over the last four years, the Payne brothers helped make Poca relevant again statewide in Class AA football with a 35-7 record, four playoff berths and three postseason wins.
Now they get to team up again with the Herd, although Toby Payne said he didn’t seek the advice of his brother when sizing up offers from different Division I schools.
“I really didn’t talk to him much about that,’’ Toby Payne said, “but he was the first person I talked to when I committed [in June]. I just wanted to let him know. Everybody thinks we hate each other, but it’s not true.
“It just felt like home down there [at Marshall]. It felt different down there. Coach [Charles] Huff is a great guy, and it was really about Coach Huff.’’
Toby Payne is expected to play tight end for the Thundering Herd even though most of his time was spent at a wide receiver position with the Dots.
After his brother Ethan, the 2019 Kennedy Award winner as a running back, left for Marshall, Toby Payne turned into the focal point of the Dots’ offense this past season. Not only did he catch 55 passes for 985 yards and 12 touchdowns, he saw regular work in the backfield. After carrying the ball just twice his first three seasons, he ran 54 times this year for 427 yards and three TDs.
Over the past three seasons, Payne recorded 30 touchdown catches in 29 games. His career numbers include 129 receptions for 2,464 yards and 31 touchdowns.
He also flashed his versatility on defense this season, playing mostly at linebacker but also lining up in the secondary and along the defensive front. He finished the nine-game regular season with 73 tackles, eight for lost yardage and two quarterback sacks.
Poca coach Seth Ramsey said he wasn’t surprised when Toby Payne ultimately selected Marshall over Virginia Tech and Coastal Carolina.
“Virginia Tech recruited him pretty hard,’’ Ramsey said, “but Marshall felt more like home to him. Obviously, the proximity is good for him and good for his family. He just fell in love with the coaching staff and they were the first to offer him, even though it was a different staff. This feels like family to him.’’
And family matters, of course, matter for the Paynes, who also played basketball and baseball at Poca.
Ramsey knows he will miss not only the success the Payne brothers helped bring to Poca athletics, but also the unselfish qualities they presented.
“What was the old Black Crowes’ [line] -- ‘Payne gonna make everything all right,'’’ Ramsey said with a smile. “We’ve been blessed and fortunate to have not only them, but their teammates. They’re special kids and everybody knows what great ballplayers they are, but far more than that, they’re great people, great people off the field.
“Toby probably more than anyone I’ve ever had, it’s just the way he plays without the ball and how much he truly cares for his teammates. He really loves his teammates and loves his community and doing what he does. There’s nobody who has more fun on the field than Toby does, and he’s always got a smile on his face. It don’t matter if things are bad, things are good. He’s always at a happy medium, and we’re really excited for him.’’
But that brotherly love with Ethan only extends so far.
When asked if he plans to room with his brother at Marshall, Toby Payne blurted out: “I hope not!’’
Toby Payne becomes the third Poca athlete to sign with a Division I program in the last year, joining his older brother at Marshall and basketball standout Isaac McKneely, who signed with Virginia last month.