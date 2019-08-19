Even though 10 defensive starters return for Point Pleasant, coach David Darst isn’t entirely sold that his team will play lights out on that side of the ball.
“It’s the same team that gave up 66 points to Fairmont Senior,’’ Darst said, recalling the Big Blacks’ 66-13 playoff quarterfinal loss to the eventual Class AA state champion.
“Yes, we’ve got a lot of kids back on that side of the ball, but did we get better? That’s the big question mark. Did we get better in the offseason?’’
Point Pleasant turned in another solid season in 2018, going 9-2 and reaching the playoff quarterfinals for the sixth straight time. The Big Blacks are now 83-13 since 2011.
However, as Darst pointed out, their defense had some lapses last year. Besides giving up 66 points to Fairmont Senior, Point allowed 58 to Spring Valley, 36 and 35 in two games with Mingo Central and 34 to Pikeville, Kentucky.
“The last couple years, we’ve had some nice offensive teams,’’ Darst said, “but we get into a second- or third-round playoff game and the defense just didn’t hold up. Back when we were triple-A [2012-15], we had some pretty darn good defenses.’’
Darst hopes his defense will be up to the challenge this fall, especially since he’s breaking in new quarterback junior Hunter Bush (6-foot-2, 175 pounds). Bush takes over for Cason Payne, a four-year starter under center who also played defensive back and was the lone player to graduate on that side of the ball.
Bush got to play nearly the entire second half against Spring Valley when Payne was knocked out of the game early in the third quarter.
“He got a taste of that level of football,’’ Darst said of Bush. “He’s had a good summer in the 7 on 7s. We’re pretty happy with what we’ve seen out of him. He’s going to do fine.’’
With that in mind, expect Point Pleasant to lean on its running game, at least at the outset. The Big Blacks feature two experienced running backs and a stellar offensive line, led by seniors Jacob Muncy (6-3, 300) and Nate Barth (6-1, 240).
“Those kids are really good,’’ Darst said. “Muncy’s had a great offseason and was offered by Glenville and [West Virginia] State. He’s a wrestler and just a big, strong kid. Barth, we haven’t had to use him that much offensively, even though he was good enough to start last year. We really didn’t need him, so we let him play defense.’’
Barth came up with 81 tackles last year as a defensive lineman (10 of them for lost yardage) caused four fumbles and recovered three.
Muncy and Barth will help pave the way for senior running backs Brady Adkins (5-10, 183) and Nick Parsons (6-2, 240). The versatile Adkins gained 1,091 yards on 128 carries last year with 15 touchdowns and also caught 25 passes for 400 yards and three more scores.
Even though Parsons has the size of a lineman, and does play on the defensive line, he’s also an accomplished ball-carrier. He was the team’s short-yardage runner the first half of last season with 25 carries for 164 yards and seven TDs.
“Obviously, we bring him in there in certain situations,’’ Darst said. “We’re in the pistol [formation], so we don’t have a true fullback on offense. But this kid grew up in our system as a tailback and just kept growing. He’s got some good instincts for a big back.
“We’re going to have to control the football a little bit with those guys and let the quarterback grow up some, and don’t put too much pressure on him. We’re blessed with a lot of kids back on that side, too.’’
Another player Darst singled out was junior defensive lineman Ryan Duff (5-10, 230), who is set to start at nose guard.
“He started last year as a sophomore,’’ Darst said, “and it’s not very often a sophomore starts on defense for us. He had a really good year.’’
Besides Adkins, Parsons and Muncy, team captains include senior defensive backs Jovone Johnson (6-0, 170) and Nick Leport (6-0, 180) and senior lineman Wyatt Stanley (6-1, 242).
“We’ve got a lot of kids in position who have played a lot of ball,’’ Darst said. “From what I’ve seen out of us in our flex days and summer practices, I’m very pleased for where we’re at. But we’re a long way from being the mature football team we want to be.
“We’re throwing a lot of things at them, and they’re doing a good job with them. We’ll see if we mature, especially on the defensive side of the ball.’’