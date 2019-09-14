Point Pleasant lost versatile tailback Brady Adkins in the second quarter of its season opener Friday night, lost an early 13-point lead and fell 14-13 at Gallia Academy, Ohio.
James Armstrong broke off scoring runs of 52 and 50 yards for the unbeaten Blue Devils (3-0) and ended the game with 159 yards on 21 carries.
Adkins, who ran for 1,091 yards last season, had a 2-yard scoring run in the first quarter for the Big Blacks (0-1), but left midway into the second quarter with an injury. He had 82 yards on 10 attempts.
Hunter Bush gave Point a 13-0 lead with a 2-yard TD run in the second quarter, but the visitors couldn’t hold onto the lead.
Tug Valley 56, Hannan 0: Ethan Varney completed 14 of 19 passes for 360 yards and four TDs and also ran for a score as the visiting Panthers (2-1) rolled to victory.
Three different Tug receivers went over 100 yards and all had at least one TD — Caleb May had eight catches for 189 yards and two scores, Tanner Kirk added five receptions for 110 yards and a TD and Ethan Colegrove came up with three grabs for 100 yards and one score.
Hannan (0-3) managed just 47 yards of total offense and had six turnovers.
Wyoming East 22, Nicholas County 18: Caleb Bower and Chase York combined for 198 rushing yards and all three of their team’s TDs in a road win.
Bower carried 28 times for 116 yards and one TD, and York added 82 yards on seven attempts with two scores for the Warriors (2-0). Bower also tacked on a pair of 2-point conversion runs.
Luke LeRose caught a 48-yard TD pass from Timmy Baker for the Grizzlies (2-1) and Tyler Sedlock had an 8-yard scoring run and an 82-yard kickoff return for a TD.