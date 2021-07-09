It’s going to be a festive occasion when Point Pleasant kicks off its season this fall, since this year marks the 100th anniversary of the school’s first football team.
Time will tell if the merriment continues for the Big Blacks, who will be young on offense as they try to secure yet another playoff berth under coach David Darst.
Point Pleasant has reached the postseason 12 times in 14 years under Darst, whose career record of 115-39 at his alma mater is certainly something to salute on its own. But there’s even more reason for the Big Blacks to celebrate this year with their landmark season.
The Mason County school’s first football game came on Sept. 30, 1921, a 41-0 loss to Bidwell, Ohio. In the 100 years since then, Point has gone 523-456-26, playing in its 1,000th game last season. The 100-year achievement will be marked on Sept. 3 this year when the Big Blacks host Gallia Academy, Ohio, at Ohio Valley Bank Track and Field.
Point played three games against Gallia County opponents in that 1921 season, losing twice to Bidwell (41-0, 14-0) and beating Cheshire 54-0. Point began playing Gallia Academy in 1923 and is 37-41-5 in 83 games against the Blue Devils all-time.
Darst said the evening before that Sept. 3 game will provide much of the celebration, including a parade and pep rally downtown. The program is bringing back alums Scott Burris, who played at Ohio State and in the USFL, and Darrell Mitchell, who played tight end at WVU (1988-90). Speaking will be former coach Steve Safford, the school’s winningest football coach, and former standout running back Cody Mitchell, Darrell Mitchell’s son, who finished second in the 2015 Kennedy Award balloting and played at Marshall.
“We’re going to make a big deal of it, and march across the field and give everybody a [commemorative] patch,’’ Darst said.
The Big Blacks hope the festivities don’t end there as they try to improve on last year’s 4-3 record, which included a first-round playoff loss at Oak Glen.
“If we’re looking for strengths, it would have to be with our up-front guys,’’ Darst said. “We have some guys there who are pretty strong and have been around the game a good bit on both sides of the ball. Especially defensively with the front five on our defense — they’ve all been in the program before and have done a real good job.
“All four of our secondary players are back, too, so we need a couple of linebackers to fill that team out. I look for us to be a little better defensively than we have been. The knock on us the last few years is that we haven’t been that defensive team we were four, five years ago with [Cody] Mitchell and [Grant] Safford. People knew them from playing on the other side of the ball, but you still have to have [solid] players on defense.’’
Darst said the other side of scrimmage could be the telling point for this team’s success.
“Offensively, we’re going to be a little young,’’ he said. “I’m not sure we’re going to be an explosive team, but we’re going to have a good little offense that can maintain the ball and control the clock a little bit.’’
Leading the offense will be junior quarterback Evan Roach (5-foot-9, 170 pounds), who played running back much of last season, though he did take over under center for the playoff game when starter Hunter Bush was injured in the previous contest.
Roach led the team in rushing last season (475 yards, four touchdowns), completed 12 of 17 passes for 94 yards and a TD and caught 12 balls for 108 yards.
“Evan has played quarterback a good bit,’’ Darst said. “He played half his freshman season there. Actually, he’s been a quarterback every year since the seventh grade other than last year.’’
Other key pieces on offense include senior slotbacks Trey Peck (6-3, 185) and Preston Taylor (5-9, 160), senior tight end Cody Schultz (6-4, 230) and junior running back Gavin Jeffers (5-9, 185). Peck caught 11 passes for 118 yards and one TD last year.
Manning important defensive positions are four seniors — linemen Brayden Connolly (6-0, 230) and Josh Towe (6-3, 275), linebacker Colby Price (5-10, 220) and cornerback Zander Watson (6-1, 200).