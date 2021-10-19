In less than three weeks, the playoff field will be finalized for West Virginia high school teams. But unless something changes — and quickly — two of the state’s most-dominant Class AA programs will miss postseason play.
When the Secondary School Activities Commission updated its playoff ratings on Tuesday, Fairmont Senior (3-3) stood in a tie for 18th in AA and Bluefield (2-2) was 23rd. Only the top 16 teams in each class qualify for the postseason.
You can make the argument that the Polar Bears and Beavers are currently the two best programs in AA now that Bridgeport has moved up to AAA. Fairmont Senior has gone 68-11 over the past six seasons, winning two state titles and reaching the state semifinals or finals each time. Bluefield, since 1995, has played in the Super Six finals 12 times, winning five championships, and has won more than 75% of its games in the past 26 seasons. Those two teams split back-to-back showdowns in the AA title game in 2017-18.
The manner of their present predicaments might be slightly different — Bluefield’s program was basically shut down for three weeks due to COVID-19, and Fairmont’s had to tackle an enormously demanding schedule — but their dilemmas are both very real as the regular season winds down.
“I hope we can make it,” said Bluefield coach Fred Simon. “We can’t predict the future. I have no control over what can happen. We’ve got to do our best to win each game. All we can do is try. I will work my butt off, and my staff will work their butts off, but if we don’t make it, it will be hard for me to take because of what kind of team we have. I really do think we have a playoff team.”
Simon also expressed concern that the county-wide shutdown affected all the school’s students, many of whom got behind in their classwork due to the vagaries of remote learning.
The biggest issue for Bluefield is getting in the minimum eight regular-season games required to be eligible for the playoffs. The Beavers have three more games on their schedule to make it to seven, but will either have to get creative and squeeze an extra one in somewhere along the line or perhaps work out a forfeit deal with one of the opponents it was unable to play. Games with Woodrow Wilson and Virginia schools Pulaski County and Richlands were called off.
The Beavers went 35 days between their first and second games (Sept. 3 to Oct. 8) after Mercer County schools went remote for two weeks to combat rising COVID numbers. Bluefield, which lost its opener 39-36 to neighboring Princeton — an unbeaten AAA school — wasn’t able to practice for three weeks, then jumped back into its schedule against none other than archrival Graham, Virginia, which had already played four games and hadn’t missed any practice time. The Beavers dropped that game 31-6.
“We lost three weeks of practice time,” Simon said, “and when you’re not with your kids, I don’t care what program it is, it takes a while to get back. Hitting in practice is not like a game. You can’t imitate that unless you’re loaded with talent like one of those huge programs. It’s hard to imitate game speed when you’re going with your starters against your second team and your own players.”
The Beavers have missed the playoffs just five times in the last 26 seasons, but probably need to run the table against Oak Hill, Ridgeview (Va.) and Mingo Central and pick up another game or forfeit decision to get to eight games if the SSAC holds fast with that number.
“We could win the rest of our games and maybe not get in,” Simon said, “and that’s what’s crazy. I don’t think that would be fair to our players and program because it wasn’t our fault. It wasn’t fair our county decided to shut us down. We play 70% of our games under crazy circumstances, and we can’t get those back. Our kids don’t deserve that.
“I don’t know what’s right and what’s wrong, but we’ll play the hand we’re dealt and try and enjoy it, though it hasn’t been as enjoyable as past years. I’ll do my best to keep us together and try to have as successful a season as possible and hope for a miracle we get in the playoffs. If we go 5-2 and don’t get in, I’ll know in my heart we did our best.”
Fairmont Senior, meanwhile, has had to move some of its scheduled games around due to COVID, but so far has only missed one play date, that against Class AAA Wheeling Park. Unfortunately for the Polar Bears, that wasn’t the only AAA power on their schedule.
They have lost to University (7-0, No. 5 in AAA), Bridgeport (6-0, No. 7 in AAA) and Linsly, a private school in Wheeling that regularly plays AAA-size opponents. On tap Friday is a date at Spring Valley (5-2, No. 8 in AAA), one of seven road games on the Polar Bears’ original schedule.
“We’ve got a tough schedule,” said Fairmont coach Nick Bartic. “It’s similar to what we’ve played in the past — we just have that one extra non-conference game [versus Linsly]. We had to get to work to fill out 10 games, and we had to go on the road to do it. It’s out of our willingness to be a sportsman and trying to be honorable and make sure we have 10 games for our kids to compete in.
“It’s put us in situations of having so many away games, but you always hope that favor is returned to you down the road. We’re hoping for good karma for ourselves.”
On top of that, Fairmont Senior has dealt with an inordinate amount of injuries to key players for a squad that had to do some rebuilding anyway after last year’s state championship.
“It seems like a fluke-type thing in terms of the injuries that we’ve had so far this season,” Bartic said. “It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced in coaching. We’re trying to weather that, and it’s a little more adversity than we typically have. Unfortunately, untimely injuries are part of the game, but we’ve been fortunate with that the last couple seasons.”
Bartic hopes his team’s fortunes flip as the regular season comes to a close, allowing the Polar Bears a ninth straight playoff berth.
“I’m pretty sure we haven’t lost a regular-season game to a double-A team the last five years,” Bartic said. “At this point, we haven’t lost a double-A game this year. To not be in the playoffs — and to put it in perspective with Bluefield in a similar dynamic — it wouldn’t seem right.”