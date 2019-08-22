Calling 2018 a disappointing season for Mingo Central would be a bit unfair — after all, the Miners did earn a share of the Cardinal Conference crown and made the Class AA playoffs, falling to Point Pleasant in the first round.
But in comparison to the standards the program set in the previous two seasons with a state championship in 2016 and a semifinal berth in 2017, last year certainly left the Miners looking for more. With eight starters back on both sides of the ball, Mingo may just have the weapons and the experience to put itself back in the mix with the state’s elite.
“We got a lot of guys back that played for us last year and then we got some new faces,” coach Josh Sammons said. “Building off what we did last year, I think we should be able to improve from where we finished.”
Any talk of the Miners has to begin with junior quarterback Daylin Goad, who piled up a whopping 3,266 yards passing and 46 touchdowns a year ago. Top target, senior Drew Hatfield, also returns to continue his brilliant prep career. Hatfield caught 84 balls last year for 1,389 yards and 21 touchdowns. For his career, he stands at 3,256 receiving yards and 44 scores. Younger brother Devin Hatfield made a nice introduction to the state as a freshman a year ago, hauling in 49 passes for 794 yards and seven touchdowns. Junior Isa Scales (16 catches, 223 yards) will add depth on the outside for Goad.
Dougie Dillon was set to come back for his senior season at running back but was ruled ineligible. Instead, a platoon of junior Zach Patrick, freshman Kaeden Bolding and senior Tanner Cisco are expected to be in the mix behind an offensive line featuring four returners — Jacob Lester, Eli Jones, Scott Collins and Branson Nagy.
Yet another returner on the offensive side is coordinator Joey Fields, who was the head coach at Central two years ago before moving to the Eastern Panhandle and spending a year as an assistant under Dave Walker at Martinsburg.
As explosive as Mingo figures to be offensively, it will have to shore up a defense that yielded 29 points per game last season. Senior linebackers Westan Christian, Levi Davis and Ryan DeBoard are back to lead that venture.
ChapmanvilleAfter going a combined 16-14 in the last three years with no playoff appearances, the Tigers will have to rely on a young roster of 38 players to try and break through this time.
Quarterback Chase Berry is back for his senior season after throwing for 1,113 yards and nine touchdowns a year ago. Senior Waylon Hensley is Berry’s top returning target after catching nine passes for 115 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year.
The Tigers return three starters up front in senior tackles A.J. Kirk and Dakota Davis, as well as junior center Chris Samson. Running behind them, however, will be a committee full of inexperience with Josh Bumgarner and Josh Atwood competing for fullback snaps and Jaxson Turner, Hunter Lambert, Ridge Meade, Chris Farley, Cole Farmer and Caleb Whitt all in the mix at tailback. Bumgarner and Atwood are also returning starters at linebacker.
Back in the secondary is Alex Freeman, a three-year starter at cornerback who should help anchor the defensive backfield.
“We have the potential to have a good season,” coach Rob Dial said. “Our depth in certain positions is concerning but we have some good experience returning.”
Logan
After taking over at the last minute a year ago, coach Jimmy Sheppard is in a much better position both in terms of comfort and in terms of personnel in season two with the Wildcats.
Though quarterback and conference-leading rusher Chucky Felder graduated after churning out 1,448 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground a year ago, there’s still plenty returning.
It starts up front, where seven linemen with varsity experience are in the fold. Hunter Mileto and Hunter Trent missed last season with injuries but are back. Hunter White (tackle) and Jordan Sparks (guard) return to starting positions, while Chance Maynard and Tristan Burgess come back with experience as well. Freshman Cameron Allred and senior Logan Hunter should also see time. The group is massive with White and Trent approaching 400 pounds with Allred at 385 and Hunter at 340.
The Wildcats continue to bring the beef in the backfield with power back Troy Cowart, who missed last season. He is listed at 6-foot-2, 290 pounds and will also likely start at middle linebacker, one of the deepest units on the squad with an estimated 12 players in the mix for playing time. Junior Corey Townsend is Logan’s most seasoned returner at wideout and caught 14 balls for 195 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
“The goal this year is to improve on what we did last year,” Sheppard said. “Last year, people thought that we wouldn’t win any games but we ended up winning four. We have a lot of more depth this year than what we’ve had in the past.”
ScottAfter three years away from the program, Shane Griffith, the winningest coach in school history, returns to try and turn around a team that was 1-9 a year ago.
“It feels good,” Griffith said. “Three years ago when I left and went into being a principal, I kind of started to realize I hadn’t fallen out of love with coaching like I thought. I still love being a coach.“
Griffith inherits a young team short on experience but long on potential.
Senior Caleb Dingess will see time at wideout and running back in addition to handling punting duties. Michael Clay, a junior, returns to play quarterback after suffering a season-ending broken collarbone a year ago.
Outside of Dingess, Griffith expects eight or nine underclassmen to vie for carries and receptions. Rookie Clay Matthews has stood out in the backfield so far and flashes slashing speed and north-south mentality.
Reach Ryan Pritt at 304-348-7948, ryan.pritt@wvgazettemail.com or follow him @RPritt on Twitter.