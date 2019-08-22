In many ways, it’s like starting over for Capital.
The Cougars have a lot to replace — Kerry Martin Jr., a three-year starting quarterback who’s now playing defensive back at WVU, their top four rushers from a year ago, all four of their Class AAA All-State players and a total of 22 seniors who helped the team reach the playoff semifinals for a sixth straight time with an 11-2 record.
But guess what? Coach Jon Carpenter, entering his 10th season, doesn’t mind a bit where his team stands heading into the season. He likes what he’s seen so far, and thinks the players he has can get themselves ready for the long grind.
“I think that’s always got to be your approach,’’ Carpenter said, “and they’ve been fun to coach so far. It’s been a while since I had this much fun.
“They’re so young, they remind you of the first team you had. Whatever you tell them to do, they’re big-eyed and smiling, having fun. I don’t think they’ve had a bad day the first two weeks of practice.’’
Despite all the talent lost from last season, the Cougars still have their share of standouts on either side of the ball.
Three accomplished receivers return, led by senior Chance Knox (5-foot-10, 160 pounds), senior Kerion Martin (6-2, 192) and junior K.J. Taylor (5-10, 160).
The shifty Knox led Capital’s pass-catchers last fall with 33 grabs for 518 yards and seven touchdowns, and also averaged nearly 21 yards on punt returns, including one for a touchdown at South Charleston. Kerion Martin, the younger brother of Kerry and a Marshall commit, caught 15 balls for 310 yards and four TDs and the speedy Taylor had 19 receptions for 348 yards and four scores.
Sophomore Evan Landers (6-0, 180) appears ready to take over at quarterback after backing up Kerry Martin last season.
“He’s doing pretty well so far back there,’’ Carpenter said of Landers. “He’s kind of a handful.’’
Landers has gotten lots of reps under center this summer, but could find himself in a timeshare with senior do-it-all Logan Spurlock (6-0, 215), whom Carpenter compared to former Florida Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow for his running ability.
Spurlock, however, is so valuable at his other positions that Carpenter wants to keep him fresh. As a linebacker, Spurlock led the team in tackles last season (50 solo, 28 assists, 151/2 tackles for loss) and also serves as the punter and place-kicker and can line up at tight end.
Sophomore Shawn James (6-0, 180) leads the returnees at running back, averaging 7.4 yards per carry in spot duty last year, gaining 199 yards on 27 attempts with three TDs. Also getting carries will be senior Tay Calloway (5-10, 183), who returns after playing at Capital as a freshman.
Calloway ran for 1,009 yards and eight TDs at Nitro last fall. Twin brothers Zain and Zion Smith, recent transfers from Mississippi, are also candidates at running back.
Junior David Harris (5-11, 295) heads up the returning offensive linemen, and he is joined by senior Alex Stover (5-10, 250), junior Chris Hudson (6-3, 182) and sophomores Dareian Tucker (6-2, 260), Amari Brown (5-9, 240), Nick Huffman (6-1, 205) and Karson Stanley (5-11, 165).
The leading candidates on the defensive front are Brown, Harris and junior Depri Padgett (6-1, 215). Spurlock returns at linebacker and plays alongside juniors Christian Gist (6-1, 210) and Chris Crowder (5-8, 185). Gist had 56 total tackles last season, 39 of them unassisted, including eight tackles for loss.
The Cougars feature a dynamic secondary, led by shutdown senior defensive backs Kerion Martin and Karrington Hill (6-1, 165). Calloway and junior Josh Martinez (5-8, 145) are also impact players in the defensive backfield.
Capital’s defense and special teams turned in 10 touchdowns last season, returning three punts, kickoffs and interceptions for scores and adding one fumble runback for a TD.