After a season in which his George Washington team uncharacteristically missed the Class AAA playoffs, coach Steve Edwards Jr. went into August practice with three goals in mind.
“Shore up the quarterback position,’’ he said, “get the best kids on the field, and get guys in the right spots.’’
If the Patriots’ coaching staff can accomplish those aims, they’ll likely improve on a 4-6 record that kept them out of the postseason for just the fourth time in 20 years.
First up is deciding who starts at quarterback following the departure of four-year starter Grant Wells to Marshall. Both backups from last year return, sophomores Brady Adams (6 foot, 180 pounds) and Brody Thompson (5-10, 170), with freshman Hayden Hatfield joining the mix, along with an interesting wild card — junior transfer R.T. Alexander (6-3, 185).
Alexander, who starred as a freshman at St. Albans in 2017, returns to the Kanawha Valley after spending last season at Lowndes High in Valdosta, Georgia. His father is Robert Alexander, a two-time Kennedy Award winner at South Charleston and a former WVU and NFL running back. At GW, R.T. Alexander is reunited with his former coach at SA, Scott Tinsley, an assistant on Edwards’ staff. Alexander threw for 1,998 yards and 12 touchdowns as a freshman at St. Albans, earning Kanawha Valley Rookie of the Year honors.
Whoever wins the QB battle should have a variety of accomplished targets, starting with senior wideout Alex Mazelon (6-3, 185), who led the Mountain State Athletic Conference in receiving last season with 58 catches for 860 yards and 10 touchdowns. Another weapon is shifty senior Isaac Isabell (5-10, 155), who had 13 catches for 131 yards and a TD and returned two kickoffs and one punt for scores last year.
Edwards also sees big roles in the offense for two more senior receivers, Brayden McCallister (6-0, 170) and Luke Grimm. McCallister grabbed 23 passes for 372 yards and four TDs last year.
“No matter which quarterback is our quarterback,’’ Edwards said, “I think we’re going to have a nice receiving corps. These kids have a year or two under their belts on Friday nights, and I think we’ll really be solid at wide receiver — and in the secondary. I was pleased with them over the summer, and I think we’ll be better there, but only time will tell.’’
Another key area for the Patriots is their offensive and defensive lines. Wells was sacked only three times last season, but GW averaged just 113.6 yards rushing behind an undersized line, while allowing 311.2 yards on the ground to opponents.
Edwards expects seniors Andrew Preast (6-3, 240) and Ben Adkins (6-1, 205) to be his best linemen.
“They’re solid performers,’’ Edwards said, “and we’re going to count on them a ton.’’
Other candidates to start on the offensive front are junior Bryce Roberts (6-1, 195) and three sophomores — Brace Mullett, Anthony Casto and Zach Krason.
“We’ve got some guys there,’’ Edwards said. “We’re just not real experienced. If I said it once, I’ve said it 100 times — we fill out our uniforms better.’’
Running back is another position where the Patriots must rebuild. Everyone with more than 25 rushing yards last season was a senior. Returning running backs include junior Angel Lobato (5-10, 150) and sophomore Hasten Pinkerton, more of a fullback type who will also play safety on defense.
The top returning tackler is junior linebacker Michael Ray (5-11, 185), who was second on the team with 46 solo stops and 48 assists, including 81/2 tackles for lost yardage.
Other leading tacklers back are Isabell, a cornerback, and Lobato, a free safety, Preast as a defensive end, senior cornerback Kristian Hussell (5-10, 150) and senior linebacker Josiah Spry (6-0, 165). Spry had nine tackles for loss, second-best on the team last year.
Junior place-kicker and punter Michael Hughes (6-0, 135) also returns. Hughes connected on 41 of 43 extra points last season and was 4 of 8 on field goals.