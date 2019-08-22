A big part of Herbert Hoover improving on a 1-9 campaign a year ago will be as simple as getting a bit luckier in terms of injuries.
But from a glass-half-full perspective, those injuries led to valuable playing time for young players that could pay dividends this season.
The Huskies return seven full-time starters on both sides of the ball and several other players that started sporadically a year ago, giving Hoover a roster heavy on experience.
“When you’re 1-9, you’re usually playing young kids,” 10th-year coach Tim Meyer said. “We just keep preaching to the kids that if you work hard, good things will happen. They’ve been giving us everything they have. At the end of practice, you can tell there’s nothing left in the tank.’’
Offensively, Hoover brings back a bevy of skill-position players led by senior running back Ben Kee (5-foot-9, 173 pounds) who rushed for 1,321 yards and 14 touchdowns to lead the Huskies in both categories in 2018. Junior dive back Dylan Kennedy (5-10, 190) ran the ball 59 times for 190 yards last season and junior Zach Paxton (5-11, 185) should add depth at that position. Sophomore Hunter Bartley will move to tailback to provide more backfield depth.
On the outside, returning receivers Hunter Douglas (5-10, 160) and Joseph Belcher (5-7, 128), tight end Trey Chapman (6-4, 235) and utility player Tyler Greer (5-10, 180) should provide plenty of options for converted quarterback Nick Grayam, who played tight end a year ago.
Grayam, a 6-1, 210-pound junior, should slide right into the Huskies’ rush-heavy offensive attack.
“Nick wants to carry the football,” Meyer said. “He’s a good-sized young man and I don’t think he’s afraid of anybody. He’s really tough and he has some deceptive speed as well.”
Junior Brayden Rollyson (6-1, 245), junior Sam Kirk (5-10, 200) and sophomore Caleb Bias (5-11, 215) all bring starting experience to the offensive line.
More offensive output would be nice for Hoover, but the Huskies must find a way to improve on a defense that yielded 37.9 points per game a year ago. That total includes a 47-0 shutout win over Scott in the season opener, accounting for the Huskies’ only win.
Kee, Paxton and Grayam all return to linebacker spots and will be joined by sophomore Brock Truman, who Meyer pointed to as a standout so far in practices. Kee led the Huskies with 69 tackles a year ago, 13 of them coming for loss. Belcher, Douglas and Greer figure to see time in the secondary while sophomore Nathan Harper (6-0, 153) also returns to start in the defensive backfield.
Up front, Hoover will be deep and seasoned with Chapman, Kennedy, Kirk, Bartley, Bias and Rollyson all having experience as well as sophomore Dalton Bowers (6-3, 281).
“We just weren’t very good last year defensively,” Meyer said. “We preach to them all the time that defense is about effort. You’ve got to know how to line up and you’ve got to know how to get to the football, but the biggest thing is effort. We’ve seen some bright spots.
“I think we’re improving. We’ll see how much once we start playing football.”