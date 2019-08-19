Optimism abounds within the Poca football program as the Dots look to return to the Class AA playoffs on the heels of 11 consecutive losing seasons.
Poca posted a 9-1 regular season mark last year before falling in the opening round of the playoffs. This year, the Dots aim to make a deeper run.
“It’s a little bit different this year, a little more enthusiasm,” Poca coach Seth Ramsey said. “Guys are a little bit more anxious to get out there. They got a taste of some success last year, and they’re excited to get out there and get it rolling.”
Standout running back Ethan Payne, a junior, returns to lead the offense after missing most of the team’s final four games with an avulsion fracture in his right hip.
“He’s moving laterally, he’s doing well,” Ramsey said of Payne. “He has no problem going left to right. This summer, we were at a joint practice with Hurricane and he ran a little counter play, a little outside run, and he kicked it into another gear that I’ve never seen he had, so right now he’s 100 percent.”
In seven contests last season, Payne totaled 110 carries for 1,081 yards, with 17 touchdowns.
This season, Payne will run behind a deeper group of linemen.
“Ethan, I really think he’s a 2,000-yard back,” Ramsey said. “We’re finally to a point where we’ve got some older guys that haven’t played a whole lot, but they’ve been in the weight room for three or four years, and now we’ve built up that depth.
“Now, we’ve got some younger guys who are a little bit more athletic that can do a little bit more things on the line as far as our counters and powers and pulling. We feel like we’re a little bit more athletic than we have been and we’re a lot deeper there too.”
In addition to Payne’s backfield presence, Poca returns junior quarterback Jay Cook.
“Jay’s looked really sharp so far,” Ramsey said. “We’re probably going to put a little more on his shoulders this year. He’s been a starter for two years and he can handle things a lot better. The ball’s coming out of his hand a lot quicker. He’s got a lot more zip to it.
“We think that Jay’s got a chance to have a really good year for us. We’re going to put a lot more on him as far as more of what we have in the offense and checking at the line of scrimmage and give him more freedom to change things and move people where they need to be. We’re really excited about the season Jay could have for us this year.”
The Dots will feature depth on the defensive line, too, Ramsey said.
“I think, our overall strength is going to be our depth at defensive line,” Ramsey said. “We feel like we’re just so deep right there. I think we’re a lot deeper at defensive line than we are at offensive line. We really feel like we’ve got eight guys that we can sub in and out and play up there for us.”
Individually, Poca will look for defensive leadership from Toby Payne, Dillon Taylor and Matt Stone among others. The trio will look to fill the void following the loss of senior Owen McClanahan, who tore his ACL during the three-week summer workout period, as well as first team All-State defensive back Bronson Skeens, who graduated.
With the pieces in place, Poca figures to manufacture more excitement this season and potentially a postseason push.