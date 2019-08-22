If there’s anything that can be taken from a 1-9 prep football season — outside of the solace that it concluded — it’s the lessons to be learned for the future.
Riverside coach Alex Daugherty learned plenty in 2018, his first season as a head coach. The 24-year-old will try to relay those lessons to his team in hopes of improving to a point where the Warriors can snap a streak of postseason misses dating back to 2007.
“Year one, you learn so much about being a head coach,” Daugherty said, “the ins and outs and learning from guys who also do it. I just feel so much more comfortable going into year two, just knowing what I know from year one.”
There were flashes last season that showed the possibilities of the future. Of those nine losses, one came in double overtime to South Charleston. Another came by three points to George Washington in a game that featured five lead changes. A third came by four points to Ripley in a game the Warriors led entering the fourth quarter.
If improvement comes, the Riverside offense should lead the way. The Warriors offense is led by running back Caden Easterling. The senior has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons — punctuated by a 410-yard effort against GW in 2018 — and earned special honorable mention on the Class AAA All-State team last season. He finished with 1,207 yards and seven touchdowns last year.
As much as those numbers matter for Riverside, Easterling said he wants to make sure he accomplishes a job he feels is just as important — that of a senior leader.
“I just want to be a role model for him and just tell him I’ll do whatever it takes,” Easterling said.
Javante Elzy returns under center for Riverside, but the Warriors weren’t much of a passing team in 2018. He threw 109 passes all last season, completing 51 for 590 yards, seven touchdowns and six interceptions.
While Riverside’s offense has a solid foundation, the defense must improve from last season in order for the Warriors’ win total to improve. Outside of a shutout win over St. Albans and a 17-0 loss to Cabell Midland, Riverside was unable to hold any team to fewer than 21 points.
Riverside allowed at least 39 points in four of its last five games of the season — 39 to George Washington, 41 to Capital, 42 to Spring Valley and 44 to Greenbrier East. Making it even tougher, Daugherty said, was the Warriors’ conference, the Mountain State Athletic Conference. Teeming with playoff contenders, and home to at least one Class AAA state championship finalist in each of the last eight years, the MSAC doesn’t allow for defensive struggles.
“Playing teams in the MSAC is never easy,” Daugherty said. “You’ve got to come ready to play on both sides of the ball. That’s what we’re preaching and teaching, is that you have to bring it every day, even in practice.”
In that vein, Riverside will look to a couple more seniors to rally the defensive troops — linebacker Charlie Pierson and lineman Austin Chapman. Pierson was named to the All-MSAC second team last season and Chapman earned honorable mention on both the All-MSAC and Class AAA All-State teams.
What Daugherty would love is for the Riverside program to fall into routine after several years of upheaval. Daugherty is the Warriors’ fourth head coach since 2011. But he plans to stick around for a while and hopes that will help build the necessary foundation for the team.
“Consistency for these guys is key,” Daugherty said. “They’ve had a lot of head coaches the past eight-or-so years. I love being there. It was my goal as a sophomore at Riverside to be the coach someday.”