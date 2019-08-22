Donnie Mays is optimistic as he begins his seventh season at South Charleston, and it’s not just because he returns a Division I prospect on the defensive line, a trio of flashy receivers and last year’s starting quarterback.
No, Mays is thinking good things because he’s got a sizable and experienced line to fuel his offense, which has lagged in recent years but again appears ready to light up scoreboards.
The Black Eagles went 3-7 last season, ending their five-year streak of Class AAA playoff berths. An offense that managed two touchdowns or fewer in five games was considered the main culprit. However, there are many reasons to believe SC’s attack will come out swinging this season. Some of them weigh more than 300 pounds.
“It always comes down to offensive and defensive line play,’’ Mays said, “and I feel a lot better about our offensive line this year than last year because they’re all back, they’re a year older and they’re a big group.’’
The guards are seniors Romello Taylor (6-foot-8, 330 pounds) and Drake Wagner (6-4, 305), with senior Timmy Young (5-11, 190) and sophomore Xavier Bausley (6-4, 260) at tackle. Battling for the center spot are junior Hunter Burns (5-10, 175) and junior Zack Moore (5-11, 315), a Hurricane transfer.
“It’s a little better for us up front than it has been,’’ Mays said, “and it all starts with those guys. Xavier played 10 games as a freshman, Young and Taylor have started 20 games now, and Wagner 25 or more. That’s a lot of football between those guys.’’
They’ll protect and pave holes for some intriguing skill position players, including senior receivers Samahji Simon (6-2, 185), Qwailei Turner (6-3, 210) and Romeo Dunham (5-11, 170). Dunham, also a top defensive back, led SC in receiving last year with 22 catches for 350 yards and one touchdown. Simon, despite missing nearly five games with a shoulder injury, had 10 grabs for 254 yards and five TDs. Turner was hurt most of last season.
Junior Shyleik Kinney (5-9, 160) started at quarterback last year, but was pushed in the off-season by freshman Trey Dunn (6-0, 175). Kinney threw for 1,227 yards and 11 TDs a year ago and ran for four scores, but completed only 33 percent of his passes. Dunn took most of the reps during the summer practice period and the preseason scrimmages, with Kinney moving to wideout and cornerback.
“We’ve got three, four incoming freshmen who are good ones,’’ Mays said. “If a freshman beats out an upperclassman for a spot, then that happens.’’
Last year’s leading rusher, Jaydyn Johnson, transferred to Cabell Midland, but junior fullback Zeiqui Lawton (6-2, 240) returns after rushing for 352 yards. In a victory against Woodrow Wilson, Lawton carried 16 times for 154 yards and a TD.
Lawton is better known as a top-flight defensive lineman who’s received four Division I scholarship offers. Even though he missed two games with an injury, he was third on the team with 84 tackles and had five quarterback sacks.
Other top tacklers returning include Dunham (48 tackles, four fumble recoveries, 97-yard interception return TD), junior safety Joseph McAllister (6-0, 170), junior linebacker Jayden Sullivan (5-7, 148), senior safety Tyson Rohmiller (6-1, 170), junior safety Donavin Davis (5-10, 165), sophomore linebacker Caiden Davis (6-0, 200) and Young at tackle.
Mays believes his squad has enough to get back into the postseason, even though it meets six playoff teams from a year ago.
“People get caught up too much in what happened the season before,’’ Mays said, “and they don’t look at what you have. Some people look at what you have coming back, but not in the same perspective we do.
“Everyone wants a really good season and to be in the playoffs. We just want to take games one at a time like we always do, and work on us each week. If we win more, that’s the goal, but we want to be a lot better than that and we think we’re a lot better than that.’’