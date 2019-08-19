Experience and talent line all the right places for this year’s St. Albans football team following a season marked by injuries and losses.
Now, with health and depth, the Red Dragons will look to avenge a 1-9 record last season.
“We have pretty much everyone back,” SA coach Nick Watts said. “A lot of the kids that weren’t starters last year played pretty significant downs for us. I’m excited about the group coming back. There’s a lot of good skill in there, and we’ve got some linemen that will be three-year starter guys. We’re excited.
“We’ve got some weapons offensively – we’ve got some good skill guys, guys with speed that can do good things with the football.”
Senior quarterback Caden McCoy, a second-year starter, leads the offense.
“He had a great offseason, really improved his strength,” Watts said of McCoy. “He’s really improved on his accuracy throwing the ball. He’s a great runner. He has a lot of speed and quickness.”
Offensively, the Red Dragons will employ several looks, including run-pass-option (RPO) plays.
“We run some triple-option stuff, we mix in the RPO game,” Watts said. “We’re not afraid to throw it. I think, on average, we threw it 15-20 times a game last year, and that will be pretty much the same. [McCoy’s] a dual-threat kid. He can throw on the run. He’s quick, he’s got a lot of athleticism. He’s about as dual-threat as it gets.”
Junior Jaimelle Claytor lists among McCoy’s expected top targets this season.
“He’s kind of an all-purpose guy for us, a wide receiver, running back,” Watts said of Claytor. “He’s 6-3, 180 pounds, and I think his last 40 time at the Hurricane combine, he posted a 4.53. He’s tall, fast, extremely athletic, and he’s going to be a playmaker for us.”
Other top expected offensive contributors include senior Rodney Toler (wide receiver), Braxton Good (tight end) and sophomore Hunter Payne (tailback).
“We threw [Payne] to the wolves kind of early,” Watts said of Payne’s freshman season. “He’s 6-0, 175-, 180-pound kid, good track speed, and he’s one of our stronger kids in the weight room.”
The Red Dragons return solid pieces defensively to complement the offensive playmakers.
“We have pretty much everyone back defensively,” Watts said. “Up front, we’re going to be big on the defensive line.
“We’ve got Dakota Snyder, who’s a 6-2, 300-pound kid. He’s going to play our nose guard. Andrew Vickers is going to flop from offensive tackle to our other defensive tackle. He’s a 6-4, 275-pound kid.”
In addition to a strong line, SA brings quickness in the defensive back corps.
“We’ve got a lot of speed on defense with Toler and sometimes Claytor playing in the secondary,” Watts said. “We’ve got a kid named Glen Willis, who’s a really tall and rangy corner that’s pretty fast. He returns. He’s a three-year starter.”
Additionally, linebacker Jaxon Holbert returns.
“Jaxon got hurt game four and was out the rest of the year for us,” Watts said. “Against Nitro, in our one win, he had close to 20 tackles at linebacker. He returns and we’re expecting big things out of him. It will be huge to get him back for our defense. We have some pieces that can play.”