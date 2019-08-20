If you look closely at a Winfield practice in 2019, players for the Generals aren’t the only ones wearing protective head gear.
Winfield coach Craig Snyder may also be seen with a hard hat during the sessions.
That’s because Snyder is busy trying to construct the best plan of attack for the Generals — something that he feels is easier said than done.
“I’d call us a work-in-progress right now,” Snyder said of his group. “We are tinkering with different things, trying to see what best fits our personnel and especially our offensive line. We want to make sure we can move the ball effectively.”
Those large losses along the offensive front prompted Snyder to try some different things along the front in the preseason.
Snyder said he knows the skill set of quarterback Nick Vance and running back John Covert can still perform within the power formation if the team chooses, but he’s also looked at his team in the spread formation some to see if it is best suited for a team with a relatively new offensive line.
“We lost so much experience from last year that we’re really trying to figure out who we’ll be up front with our offensive line,” Snyder said. “We’ve actually been working on spreading the field a bit more in the preseason to see if we are capable of doing it. For the first time in three or four years, I stayed in 10 personnel during a scrimmage. We’re committed to trying it and seeing where it fits in for us.”
Vance, who is one of three captains on the team, has the tools to run a spread offense, after finishing last season with 1,161 yards passing — 525 of which came in Winfield’s final game against Mingo Central.
However, Vance also brings a rushing threat to a spread offense. His first experience at Winfield came as a wingback before he moved to quarterback last season. Even last year, Vance rushed for 544 yards.
Given the newness of those in front of him, Winfield’s best bet may be spreading the defense out, which in turn would give Vance more room to take off if he sees a crease.
“Nick Vance is an athletic quarterback,” Snyder said. “He throws the ball well, but he’s not really a drop-back guy. He’ll always have the green light to take off and scramble. He’s a special kid and could be really, really good.”
Snyder’s goal is to develop the spread offense concepts with his team while also being able to incorporate some of the single-wing variations that saw success last season.
In addition to Vance, Winfield has powerful Covert — a 215-pound bruiser who rushed for 1,184 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.
If Snyder can incorporate both schemes fluidly with the same personnel, it would force the opposition to go more base with their defense because they wouldn’t know what look they are going to get.
“It would be nice to shift from our compressed stuff to our spread stuff without changing personnel,” Snyder said. “We’ve been able to do that in the past and that makes people go really vanilla on us. We might be able to get there. It’s definitely something we’re toying with right now.”
Kadin Jarrouj, a starter on both the offensive and defensive fronts, is the lone returning starter along the offensive front that will resemble the color on Winfield’s jerseys — rather green.
“It’s a good group of guys and they’re working hard,” Snyder said. “We aren’t terrible up front, but we’re just not super-experienced. We have Kadin who was a full-time starter and another — Devin Childers — who started a few games for us. Other than that, though, everybody else will be new, including our center. One center we are working is a freshman.”
While Covert is a leader in the offensive backfield, he’s actually made his mark by staying in the opposition’s offensive backfield as a linebacker.
Covert, who was recently named as one of three captains with Vance and Jarrouj, is the unequivocal leader of the defense, having established himself from the time he was a freshman for the Generals.
“Defensively, I think we’ll be stout in the box,” Snyder said. “For as good of a power runner as what he is, he’s a better linebacker. He was our leading tackler as a freshman in 2017. John was elected as a captain as a junior, and all the guys look up to him. He’s a guy that when we’re going through drills in practice. He’ll jump up after somebody if he doesn’t think the effort is there. He’s a player-coach on the field and his expectations are high.”
Injuries to Vance and Covert proved too difficult to overcome in the 2018 season when Winfield finished 4-6.
Again, depth is a concern with just over 40 players on the team for Snyder in 2019, so keeping those guys healthy is part of the reason Snyder is looking to diversify his offense.
Snyder knows play in the Cardinal Conference is not forgiving and the Generals have to be at their best each week.
“The coaching in the Cardinal Conference is so good,” Snyder said. “You have to stick to what you’re good at, but also look at your personnel. There is no week off in conference. To be good and consistent in the Cardinal Conference means bringing your ‘A’ game every week because if you think you get an easy game in the conference, you’re wrong. You just don’t.”