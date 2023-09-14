It's been a rough go of it for Capital and St. Albans on the football field in recent years.
The teams have combined for just seven total wins since 2021 and the Cougars and Red Dragons are off to another slow start as they are both winless.
One team will be celebrating for the first time on Friday, though, as the teams meet up at University of Charleston Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. Mountain State Athletic Conference bout.
The Cougars (0-2) opened the season with an 83-26 loss to Parkersburg South before falling to Hurricane 93-7 the next week.
Capital had a chance to reset with a bye week.
It hasn't been smooth sailing for the Red Dragons, either. St. Albans (0-3) fell to Parkersburg 56-0, Nitro 84-6 and Riverside 53-0.
The teams meet for the 23rd time dating back to 1989. Capital has been dominant, with a 20-2 record. The Cougars won the first 19 games against St. Albans.
St. Albans' series wins came in 2020 and 2021. In the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the Red Dragons won 12-6. They followed that up with a 27-19 victory in 2021. Capital won last year's matchup 35-6.
GREENBRIER WEST AT BUFFALO, 7 P.M.: The Bison (0-2) have struggled to score while also struggling to keep teams off the scoreboard.
After Buffalo had a bye week in the first week of the season, the Bison traveled to Petersburg, where the Vikings prevailed 39-0. Then, last week, Poca came calling and earned a dominant 49-16 win at Buffalo Stadium.
The Bison are now set to face a red-hot Greenbrier West team that is 3-0 with three blowouts. Greenbrier West downed Pendleton County 41-7, Summers County 42-14 and Pocahontas County 48-0.
Buffalo, which went 3-7 last season, opened its 2022 campaign with a 33-0 loss to Greenbrier West.
Friday will be the 12th meeting between the teams dating back to 2006 and Greenbrier West has a 6-5 record against the Bison. The Cavaliers have won three of the last four matchups.
SOUTH CHARLESTON AT CABELL MIDLAND, 7:30 p.m.: The Black Eagles (0-3) have been outscored 214-0 this season with a 65-0 loss to Morgantown, an 86-0 setback to Huntington and a 63-0 defeat to Parkersburg.
Cabell Midland (3-0) has three wins against three quality opponents. The Knights opened the season with a 49-21 victory over George Washington before edging Spring Valley 28-20 in Week 2.
The Knights followed that win up with a 35-21 defeat of Ironton (Ohio) in front of 7,400 fans at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
South Charleston and Cabell Midland have been facing off since 1994 and Midland has a 16-8 record in the series. The Knights have won nine straight against the Black Eagles, including last year's 62-6 thumping.
LOGAN AT POCA, 7 p.m.: The Dots' (1-2) aforementioned win over Buffalo was a morale boost for a team that was bested in its first two games.
Poca opened the season with a 56-6 loss to Nitro before falling to Chapmanville 24-14. After downing Buffalo, the Dots will have another test in Logan (1-1).
Logan opened its season with a 35-7 loss to Man, but the Wildcats bounced back with a 46-21 win against Sissonville.
The Wildcats had a bye last week as they prepare for their 13th matchup with Poca. The Dots are 7-5 all-time against Logan, but Poca fell to the Wildcats 49-20 last season.
CLAY COUNTY AT SISSONVILLE, 7 p.m.: Sissonville (0-3) has been roughed up so far this season. It opened the season with a 28-7 loss to Chapmanville before its aforementioned loss to Logan.
Last week, Scott came to town and left with a 59-14 win.
Clay County (0-2) hasn't had much luck either, as it lost to Midland Trail 22-14 to open the season before falling on the road 42-19 against Roane County.
Sissonville and Clay County first played in 1939 and and Sissonville won that game 39-0. The teams didn't play again until 2004.
Sissonville has an 8-5 series record all-time.
Clay County, however, has won the last two matchups, including last year's 30-14 home victory.