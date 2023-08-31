After combining for just eight wins from 2019 to 2022, Nitro's football team may make some noise this year.
The Wildcats certainly made a statement in their Aug. 25 season opener at home against Poca, thumping the Dots 56-6.
Buffalo transfer quarterback Josh Moody made a splash in his Nitro debut, completing 24 of 31 passes for 417 yards and eight touchdowns. Moody found seven receivers throughout the game, and five different targets caught a touchdown pass.
The Wildcats are looking to build on their early success. They'll have their first road test on Friday as they travel to Crawford Field to face St. Albans in the Battle of the Bridge. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Nitro (1-0) got off to a slow start against Poca, allowing the Dots to score the first touchdown and take a 6-0 lead. But the Wildcats responded with 56 unanswered points.
"We're hoping to get off to a better start than we did last week," Nitro coach Boom McKinney said. "We know we're better than that, but I would say that's from nerves and first-game jitters. Our guys are fired up. It's obviously another huge rival for us. You don't have to pump the guys up that much."
It's been a continuous struggle for St. Albans, a member of the always tough Mountain State Athletic Conference. The Class AAA Red Dragons conducted mid-August drills with just 23 players. The lack of depth and talent showed in Week 1 as they fell to visiting Parkersburg 56-0.
Like Nitro, St. Albans (0-1) has struggled in recent years. The Red Dragons have just seven wins since 2018 and went 0-10 last season.
One of Nitro's three wins last season was over St. Albans as the Wildcats earned a 37-13 win at Underwood Field.
St. Albans, however, has won eight of the last 10 matchups between the teams and the Red Dragons own a 57-27-2 all-time record over the Wildcats dating back to 1931.
Hurricane at Capital
Hurricane is coming off yet another victory over Winfield. The Redskins opened its season with a 63-0 rout of the Generals at Hurricane High on Aug. 24.
Quarterback JacQai Long led the way offensively, completing 7 of 12 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 85 yards and two touchdowns.
Hurricane, which made a deep run in last season's Class AAA playoffs, has a chance to put up more big numbers against Capital on Friday at University of Charleston Stadium.
Capital, 3-7 last season, got off to a rough start in 2023. The Cougars opened at home against Parkersburg South and the Patriots thumped Capital 83-26.
Hurricane (1-0) has won the last two matchups between the teams. Hurricane downed Capital 48-0 last season and 54-6 in 2021. The 2021 win broke Hurricane's eight-game losing streak in the series.
Capital (0-1) leads the all-time series 15-6 dating back to 1999.
Parkersburg at Riverside
Parkersburg's aforementioned win against St. Albans was over by halftime. The Big Reds scored 35 points in the first quarter and 21 in the second and cruised the rest of the way.
Quarterback David Parsons completed 7 of 9 passes for 107 yards and four touchdowns.
Stories you might like
- Prep football: Hoover OL Johnson wants to finish on a high note
- 2023 prep football previews cover story: Battle-tested Hatfield set to lead Huskies
- Prep football Week 1 previews: Herbert Hoover visits Scott looking to avenge 2022 loss
- Prep football: Graves scores pair as Highlanders bury Spring Valley 42-7
Parkersburg returns to the Kanawha Valley Friday for a bout with Riverside (0-1).
Riverside fell to Woodrow Wilson 38-13 last week in Beckley. The Warriors are coming off back-to-back 3-7 seasons while Parkersburg is coming off back-to-back 4-6 seasons.
Parkersburg escaped with a home win over Riverside last season as the Big Reds won 35-28, staving off Riverside's 15-0 scoring run in the fourth quarter.
Parkersburg has won its last 14 matchups against Riverside and the Big Reds are 19-5 against the Warriors all-time dating back to 1999.
Chapmanville at Poca
The Dots are looking to rebound from the aforementioned rout at the hands of Nitro, but it won't be easy as they are hosting the Tigers on Friday at Joe Sawyers Stadium.
Chapmanville (1-0) earned a 28-7 road win against Sissonville last week, marking the first win for new head coach Zach Belcher. Belcher took over for James Barker, who coached the Tigers for three years, leading them to a 7-4 record and playoff berth last season.
The all-time series between the teams has been one of streaks. Poca won the first four matchups (1952, 1966, 1967, 2007) before Chapmanville rattled off 10 wins in a row from 2008 to 2017.
Poca responded with a three-game win streak of its own (2018, 2019, 2021) before Chapmanville earned a 56-20 victory last season. Chapmanville owns an 11-7 all-time record over Poca.
Sissonville at Logan
Sissonville and Logan are both looking for their first wins of the season as the teams got off to a rough start in Week 1. Sissonville is now 0-1 after its aforementioned loss to Chapmanville and Logan owns the same record after a 35-7 loss to Man.
Something has to give on Friday as the teams face off at Logan Stadium.
Logan went 6-5 last season, falling to Winfield in the first round of the playoffs, while Sissonville went 2-8.
The Wildcats have won the last two matchups between the teams in lopsided fashion as Logan downed Sissonville 40-14 in 2021 and 40-6 in 2022.
Logan leads the all-time series with an 8-5 record.
Buffalo at Petersburg
Buffalo is one of the few teams in the state that has yet to play a meaningful game as the Bison were stagnant last week.
The Bison will be charging at full speed on Saturday with a 1 p.m. bout at Petersburg.
Buffalo is in its second year under coach Bob Mullett and the Bison went 3-7 last year. One of those losses was a 52-19 defeat against Petersburg -- the first-ever matchup between the teams -- at Buffalo High.
The Bison will try their luck again against Petersburg, this time at Viking Stadium. Petersburg went 7-4 last season, falling in the first round of the playoffs to James Monroe.