South Charleston coach Donnie Mays feels his team is safely locked into the Class AAA playoffs, despite a record of just 5-4.
However, Mays also thinks there’s some unfinished business that needs to be settled Friday when his Black Eagles tackle Woodrow Wilson in each team’s final regular-season game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at SC High School.
SC comes into the contest 12th in the AAA ratings and Mays said that even with a loss on Friday his team will be in the top 16 and earn a postseason bid. But he’s more concerned with having his players finish games. He points to recent losses against Riverside (22-14) and Hurricane (28-27) as reasons for his concern.
“We’re obviously disappointed in how things have gone this year,” Mays said. “We’ve let a couple games slide. Most of the time, we’ve been right in there — with the exception of the Huntington and Spring Valley [losses] — but there were a couple of games we should have won, but didn’t. We’re talented enough to do a lot of things, but we’re just trying to figure out how to finish. We get up on people, then let them back-door us.
“It’s something we’ve dealt with many times. We’ve got a lot of youngsters out there, and we’re trying to break in guys at new spots. We keep telling them we’re not the same team we were last year — last year we had four senior receivers and [Cincinnati recruit] Zeiqui Lawton. That’s not who we are right now, and we’re trying to build back up a little bit.”
Mays knows that Woodrow Wilson (4-5, 16th in AAA) is capable of putting points on the board, since it’s tallied 49 against Oak Hill, 39 on Riverside, 35 on George Washington and 28 on Morgantown.
“They have a good quarterback and quite a few wide receivers who are pretty good,” Mays said. “They cause some problems for you, some major issues for you. They’re very similar to us — a good team with athletes all over the place, and traditionally have a strong line. It’ll be a good game. We’ve got to take care of the football and force turnovers and handle business.”
Capital (1-8) at George Washington (6-3): The Patriots, ninth in AAA, need a win and help to get into the top eight and host a first-round playoff game. The Cougars, meanwhile, are trying to avoid the worst record in program history. GW won last year’s game 20-16.
Cabell Midland (8-1) at St. Albans (3-6): The Knights are tied for fourth in the Class AAA ratings with University, which hosts Oak Hill Friday. The Red Dragons seek a fourth win, which would match their most in a season since the 2007 state runner-up team.
Huntington (9-0) at Riverside (3-6): The Highlanders are out to polish off their third 10-0 regular season since 2013, which should keep them at No. 1 in the Class AAA ratings. They’ve won their last seven meetings with the Warriors, including 38-0 last season.
Hurricane (6-3) at Spring Valley (7-2): Both teams are safely in the AAA playoff field, but the No. 7 Timberwolves want to assure themselves a top-eight spot and a first-round home game. In their last three games, Spring Valley has outscored the Skins 89-16.
Logan (6-3) at Herbert Hoover (9-0): The Huskies have it all in front of them Friday as they seek their first 10-0 regular season since 1977 and try to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the Class AA playoffs. The Wildcats enter the game 12th in the AA playoff ratings.
Scott (6-3) at Nitro (2-7): The Skyhawks still have hopes of getting into the top eight in Class AA and securing home field in the first round. In last year’s meeting, Cooper Martin had a 27-yard TD run for the Skyhawks in a 28-26 victory over the Wildcats.
Sissonville (2-7) at Roane County (7-2): The Raiders, tied for ninth, are trying to get into the top eight of the AA ratings and earn a home playoff game. The last time these teams met in 2019, Shadraq Greathouse threw a TD pass in Roane’s 20-7 win.
Poca (7-1) at Wayne (2-7): The Dots are trying to hold on to their playoff positioning, as they’re currently third in AA, which could mean two home games in the postseason. Poca broke a 17-game losing streak to the Pioneers in 2019 with a 32-0 victory.
Wahama (5-4) at Buffalo (4-4): Neither of these teams is probably chasing playoff dreams, as the Bison are 23rd in the Class A ratings and the White Falcons 25th. Buffalo has won five of the last six in this series after dropping six in a row between 2009-13.