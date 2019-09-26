It’s no secret that Poca likes to run the ball with elusive junior Ethan Payne operating behind an effective offensive line. It’s helped the Dots flourish in their 4-0 start, good enough for No. 6 in the Class AA playoff ratings.
But they’ll face their stiffest challenge yet when they travel up Miner Mountain to meet No. 13 Mingo Central (3-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Buck Harless Stadium.
Just last week, another then-unbeaten Cardinal Conference team, Sissonville, ventured into the Miners’ backyard and absorbed a 33-14 setback, with Mingo Central holding the Indians to a net of 26 yards on 22 carries.
Poca comes into Friday’s game racking up 356 rushing yards per game, and Payne has already eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark in four games with 1,101 yards on just 57 carries, an average of 19.3 yards per tote, and has run for 18 touchdowns. Dots coach Seth Ramsey recognizes the early season test, and hopes his players are prepared.
“When we get the ball,’’ he said, “I think it will be strength versus strength with their run defense. Their linebackers are very active and do a great job filling the gaps. The two tackles especially do a great job commanding and taking on double teams and freeing up those linebackers so they can make plays. They’re physical and they play downhill.
“But we’re going to tweak some things, show them some things they haven’t seen. We’ve got to make sure we block the first level and make sure we get off those double teams and get to those linebackers or they’ll give us some fits. I think their defense is a whole lot better than last year. They’re a lot more athletic and they’re physical up front, and their secondary is even better than it was last year.’’
When Mingo Central has the ball, the other phase of the game is definitely in play, as the Miners boast one of the top passing games in Class AA. Junior quarterback Daylin Goad is already over 1,000 yards passing, completing 48 of 82 attempts for 1,035 yards and 12 TDs against just four interceptions. His top receiver is returning first-team All-Stater Drew Hatfield (37 catches, 740 yards, 11 TDs), who has 77 percent of the team’s receptions so far.
“[Hatfield] gets a lot of attention,’’ Ramsey said, “but if you look at the film, they’ve got [Devin Hatfield] running behind people, [Isa Scales and Zayne Hatfield] running behind people. They’ve got a lot of weapons. They go to their main guy more than anything, but they’ve got some other kids open. It’s not just one guy.
“They can do multiple vertical routes with multiple receivers, and they’ve been doing a great job mixing in some crossing routes and stuff they haven’t done in the past. It’s a lot more complex and more explosive than it ever has been.’’
George Washington (2-2) at Spring Valley (3-1): The Patriots have vaulted themselves back into Class AAA playoff contention with two straight wins, boosting them to 11th in the ratings, one spot behind the Timberwolves. Spring Valley shrugged off its reputation as a run-oriented team last year at GW, throwing for 345 yards and six TDs in a 62-21 win. The Wolves have won the last four meetings in this series, each by at least 21 points
South Charleston (1-3) at Huntington (2-1): The Highlanders are scoring 10 more points per game than they did last season, but they’re also allowing more — 24.3 per game, which would be their highest yield in 10 years if it stands. The Black Eagles have yet to face a team with a losing record; their first four opponents are currently 12-4. SC’s ground game is averaging 106.8 yards and its pass game 161.
Hurricane (1-3) at Woodrow Wilson (1-3): Another team dealing with a killer schedule, the Redskins, finally face an opponent that’s not state-ranked. Hurricane’s first four foes stand a combined 13-3 and are ranked in the top 16 in their respective class. The Redskins have won six of seven meetings with the Flying Eagles, but four of those games have been decided by one score.
St. Albans (0-4) at Riverside (2-1): The Warriors, ranked No. 9 in Class AAA, like to move the ball on the ground, averaging 297 yards per game there, while the Red Dragons allow a shade over 250 yards rushing. Last year, Riverside’s Caden Easterling carried 15 times for 262 yards and two touchdowns, leading his team to a 43-0 victory against St. Albans. The Red Dragons’ losing streak has reached 12 games.
Winfield (3-1) at Logan (0-4): A bad combination for the host Wildcats — the Generals average 33-plus points and Logan allows 52 per game. Winfield sports two of the top eight rushers in the Cardinal in Nick Vance (509 yards, five TDs) and John Covert (289 yards, six TDs). Last year, Covert ran 39 times for 304 yards and seven TDs in a 64-32 win versus Logan. The Wildcats’ first five opponents are a combined 17-3.
Herbert Hoover (2-2) at Sissonville (3-1): The Indians won this matchup last year 42-21 as Dylan Griffith ran for a touchdown and caught a scoring pass. This year, Griffith is fourth in the Cardinal Conference in rushing and sixth in receiving. The Huskies have played the last two games without injured 1,000-yard rusher and top linebacker Ben Kee and allowed a total of 63 points to Nitro and Clay County.
Buffalo (3-1) at Williamstown (3-1): The toughest challenge so far for the Class A No. 14 Bison. The lone loss for the Yellowjackets came to defending state champion Wheeling Central. Buffalo has dropped all five meetings with Williamstown in the series, with only one game closer than 38 points.
Liberty Raleigh (3-0) at Clay County (2-1): The host Panthers get a chance to jump into contention in the Class AA ratings by playing the unbeaten and No. 8 Raiders. These teams have met each of the three previous years, with Liberty winning twice.
Tug Valley (3-1) at Tolsia (3-1): Another matchup of teams trying to stay afloat in the Class A ratings, as the co-No. 3 Rebels host the co-No. 14 Panthers. Tolsia has won 11 of the 14 all-time meetings.