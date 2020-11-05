It’s been a while since George Washington last met Princeton on the football field. It’s been so long that the Tigers are now a completely different breed.
Princeton totes an offense that averages better than 46 points per game to Steve Edwards Sr. Field Friday night to meet GW at 7:30 p.m. in a battle of Class AAA playoff hopefuls to end the regular season. The Tigers (5-2) stand 10th in the ratings, one spot ahead of the Patriots (3-1).
GW hasn’t played Princeton since 2014 and has taken the last 10 games in their series, but the Tigers look like a different program this year. Quarterback Grant Cochran has thrown for a school-record 22 touchdowns and 1,894 yards and his team has tallied 54-plus points in four straight games.
“They’re pretty dangerous,’’ said GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. “They’ve got good athletes, good skill and nice size, so that’s a deadly combination. We’ll have our hands full.’’
Amir Powell has run for 919 yards and 17 TDs for the Tigers, and Ethan Parsons (37 catches, 741 yards, nine TDs) is Cochran’s top target. Princeton’s two losses have both come to Bluefield, the No. 2 team in Class AA, by a total of 16 points.
Edwards and his coaching staff have performed a balancing act this week, trying to find a rhythm for their players after getting in just four games so far due to COVID-19 and other issues, while also preparing for Princeton.
“We’re trying to do the best we can,’’ Edwards said, “to study all their tendencies and give our kids the best opportunity to try and stop them, and to also give us a chance to put the ball in the end zone and try to get better at what we do.’’
South Charleston (5-0) at Woodrow Wilson (1-7): The Black Eagles, No. 1 in the AAA ratings, hit the road to try and wrap up their first unbeaten regular season since 2008. They’ve won five straight over the Flying Eagles, including a 55-0 verdict last season in which Trey Dunn threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns and Mondrell Dean ran for two scores.
Hurricane (3-2) at Jefferson (3-5): The first-ever meeting between these schools in football could amount to an elimination game in the AAA playoff race, as the Redskins come in 13th in the ratings and the Cougars 19th. Hurricane has ridden the right arm of junior quarterback Ismael Borrero, who has thrown for 936 yards and 13 TDs and run for three scores.
St. Albans (2-3) at Cabell Midland (4-0): The Red Dragons try to avoid a fourth straight loss, but the challenge is mighty against the No. 2 Knights. Midland, which cranks out over 400 yards per game on the ground, hasn’t played since Oct. 9, mostly because it couldn’t find a willing opponent. Jaimelle Claytor leads St. Albans in rushing and receiving yardage.
Riverside (1-4) at Huntington (2-6): The Highlanders have won six straight from the Warriors, and only one of those six victories was closer than 13 points. Still, Riverside leads the all-time series between the schools 8-7. Huntington is allowing nearly 30 points per game this season, but Riverside’s offense averages just 13 points.
Winfield (0-5) at Poca (5-1): The Dots’ start-and-stop regular season revs back up for their first game since Oct. 16. During the interim, they gained forfeit wins from Scott and Nitro to climb to No. 9 in the AA ratings. The Generals already lost to Poca this year 42-14 as Ethan Payne rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on Oct. 9.
Nitro (0-6) at Scott (1-7): This is the battle to escape the basement in the Cardinal Conference. The Wildcats beat the Skyhawks last year 41-27, running for nearly 450 yards in the absence of then-injured quarterback Trevor Lowe. Scott has scored one or zero TDs in four of its six games played; it has two forfeits due to a slew of injuries.
Man (3-4) at Buffalo (5-1): The Hillbillies play their sixth game since Oct. 16 and their fifth road game in eight starts. These teams haven’t met since 2011, a 15-6 win for the Bison, but that stands as the lone win for Buffalo in the series.