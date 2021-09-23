What a difference two weeks has made for Winfield.
Earlier this month, the Generals were 0-2 and saw their three-season losing streak swell to 10 straight games.
But now? Two straight Cardinal Conference wins have boosted Winfield into a .500 record and a tie for 18th in the Class AA playoff ratings, just outside of the top 16 that qualify for the postseason.
That has rejuvenated the Generals, who take their new-found success to Logan County Friday night for a 7 p.m. conference game with the host Wildcats (3-1).
"We're trying to believe in ourselves,'' said Winfield coach Craig Snyder. "That losing streak was tough. Winning two in a row was so good for our us. It's tough to carry those losses on your back.''
It doesn't hurt that the Generals put up 63 points in their last two games against Chapmanville (28-24) and Wayne (35-20).
"We've scored more points the last two weeks than we did the whole season last year,'' Snyder said, tongue in cheek. But he's almost right. Winfield had just 69 points last year when it went 0-6 against a COVID-wracked schedule.
"We've improved a lot,'' Snyder said. "We've had some struggles, but we're getting better on both sides of the ball.''
In Logan, the Generals take on a team that likes to air it out. Jordan Hayes has attempted 94 passes in four games and thrown for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns. His top receivers are Carson Kirk (16 catches, 341 yards, four TDs) and Aiden Slack (20 catches, 318 yards, four TDs).
"They run a completely wide-open spread,'' Snyder said, "and that makes it harder to get to [Hayes], and they have two excellent receivers. They run the ball well, too, though [Hayes] didn't run the ball much against Liberty, but he ran against Wayne. If I was guessing, they'll run the ball a little more against us.
"[Gary] Mullins is a good coach. I see a big difference from when we played them two, three years ago. He's obviously doing a good job.''
St. Albans (1-3) at Hurricane (1-3): The Redskins have won eight straight from the Red Dragons, and only one of those was a one-possession game. Hurricane has dropped three in a row, but those losses came against teams with a combined record of 10-2 and currently ranked first, eighth and ninth in the Class AAA playoff ratings (Huntington, Cabell Midland, George Washington).
Herbert Hoover (4-0) at Sissonville (1-3): This is a matchup of two teams going in different directions. The unbeaten Huskies, the No. 3 team in Class AA, have increased their margin of victory in every game, from 15 points in their opener to 23, 48 and 64 points. The Indians, meanwhile, have lost three straight by an average of more than 21 points.
Nitro (0-4) at Wayne (1-3): Their last meeting was a game for the ages as Nitro won a 64-56 shootout two years ago. In that game, Wildcats quarterback Trevor Lowe ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns, and then-Pioneers quarterback Preston Childs ran for 119 yards and a score. Each team punted once that night.
Poca (2-0) at Mingo Central (1-2): The Dots, tied for fifth in AA, haven't played since Sept. 3, as each of their last two opponents were sidelined by COVID protocol. The Miners won the first five games of this series starting in 2013, but Poca has since won back-to-back contests, 45-27 in 2018 and 21-14 in 2019.
Parkersburg (2-2) at Cabell Midland (3-1): The Big Reds are another team that's bounced back from an 0-2 start to beat Capital and Parkersburg South. In fact, if the AAA playoffs began this weekend, they'd be in as the No. 15 seed. The Knights have captured nine straight victories in this series.
Scott (3-1) at Chapmanville (1-3): The Skyhawks are riding a three-game winning streak that's vaulted them into a tie for 10th in AA. However, the Tigers have won the last five games of this Corridor G rivalry and the all-time series is now deadlocked at 33-33-1.