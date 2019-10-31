For much of the season, Sissonville has been safely tucked into the top 16 of the Class AA prep football playoff ratings. However, losses in two of their last three games have dropped the Indians to 20th, four spots out of the final postseason berth.
So with its playoff prospects getting thinner by the day, Sissonville gears up for its final two regular-season games — 7 p.m. Friday at Nitro (3-4) and Nov. 8 at home against Roane County (3-4).
Obviously, the Indians (5-3) need to win both to retain any chance of advancing to the postseason, and also need a lot of help from teams ahead of them losing. What they can’t afford is to feel sorry for themselves, as their top-10 rating after five games has disappeared.
“We’re lucky to have some really good seniors,’’ said Indians coach Marc Wilson, “and those kids are committed to being excellent on the football field. Because of that, we haven’t talked a lot about making or not making the playoffs. We’ve always operated on the assumption that we’re getting in, so we’ve got to get better every week so that when that opportunity happens, we make the most of it. Right now, our goal is to beat Nitro.’’
Sissonville has won its last three meetings against Nitro, including a 21-6 triumph last year in which its defense clamped down on the Wildcats, holding them to 94 total yards.
Nitro presents a multiple offense behind sophomore quarterback Trevor Lowe, who has run for 893 yards and 16 touchdowns and thrown for 931 yards and seven scores. Cameron Foster tops the team with 964 rushing yards and nine TDs.
“First of all, we’ve got to be disciplined and read our keys,’’ Wilson said. “I think the key to their offense is the quarterback, whether he’s distributing the ball or when he does run. We want to use him to guide us to where the ball is going. We’ll have to be disciplined on defense and it might be a wet game, so obviously there will be some situations to try and create some turnovers.’’
South Charleston (3-5) at St. Albans (1-7): The Black Eagles have won 10 of the last 11 games in this series, including a 66-6 victory last year as they amassed 411 total yards. South Charleston stands 14th in this week’s Class AAA playoff ratings and closes out the regular season on Nov. 8 with a home game against unbeaten and No. 2-ranked Cabell Midland (9-0), which is idle this week.
Woodrow Wilson (1-7) at George Washington (5-3): The Flying Eagles play their last league game as a member of the Mountain State Athletic Conference, where they have resided since 2005. Even though they beat GW 38-35 last year, they have lost 31 of their last 33 games against MSAC teams. In last year’s contest, Woodrow rolled up 342 yards on the ground and limited the Patriots to just 32.
Poca (8-0) at Herbert Hoover (3-5): The Huskies gave the Dots everything they wanted last year, losing just 14-9 in Poca as Ben Kee ran 20 times for 117 yards for Hoover. Poca seeks its first 10-0 regular season since 1978, needing wins against the Huskies and next week at Wayne. A win keeps the Dots in the top three of the Class AAA ratings, which could mean two home playoff games.
Winfield (6-2) at Scott (1-7): The Generals have taken their last seven meetings against the Skyhawks, including a 21-7 conquest last year as Nick Vance ran for 139 yards and one touchdown and threw for another score. Winfield enters the game 13th in the Class AA playoff ratings and needs a win to remain in the top 16 and earn a postseason spot. The Generals host Mingo Central next week.
Buffalo (4-4) at Van (3-5): These teams haven’t played since 2000, but met every year between 1987-2000, with the Bison taking 10 of the 14 decisions. Buffalo leads the all-time series 18-14. The Bison are unlikely to crash the Class A playoffs, as they host Wahama (3-5) next week and have to climb at least five spots from their current No. 21 rating.
Huntington (4-4) at Parkersburg (5-3): The Highlanders have won nine straight against the Big Reds, including 27-21 in overtime last season. The heroes for Huntington a year ago were Johronimo Mitchell, who intercepted three Big Reds passes, and quarterback Ta’ Blackwell, who rushed for three touchdowns, including the winning 8-yard scoring run in OT.
Ripley (3-5) at Point Pleasant (2-4): The Vikings find themselves in a tough spot regarding the Class AAA playoffs, as they enter the game No. 18 in the ratings but face a Big Blacks team they haven’t beaten since 2006, losing all four meetings since. Point plays just eight games this season, but is coming off a 7-0 victory over previously unbeaten Man.