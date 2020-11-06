Both George Washington and Princeton came into their matchup Friday night with prolific offenses, with the Tigers averaging over 46 points a game and the Patriots over 34 points per contest.
It was the Princeton defense, though, that dominated, pitching a shutout as the Tigers earned a 21-0 road victory over GW at Steve Edwards Sr. field in the regular season-finale for both.
No. 10 Princeton improves to 6-2 on the season and No. 11 GW falls to 3-1. Both teams are expected to make the Class AAA playoffs starting next week.
“Our defense played lights out,” Princeton coach Chris Pedigo said. “GW does a great job with their offense but I thought we were running to the football, getting our hands on the ball, and making plays. It was just a great effort.”
GW moved the ball well throughout the game and had multiple chances to score inside of Princeton territory, but each time the Patriots were shut down and eventually shut out.
In the second quarter, GW moved the ball to the Tiger 7-yard line and faced a fourth-and-2. The Patriots looked to get the first down on a run but were called for a false start. On the next play, kicker Michael Hughes had his 30-yard field goal attempt blocked.
Early in the third quarter, GW faced a first-and-goal at the Princeton 10-yard line. However, the next three plays were a 5-yard loss on a run, a 15-yard sack, and a delay-of-game penalty. Hughes attempted a 52-yard field goal, and had plenty of distance, but it missed wide right.
Late in the third quarter, the Patriots lost a fumble inside Tiger territory. Early in the fourth quarter, GW moved inside the Princeton red zone, but quarterback R.T. Alexander was picked off near the goal line.
“It was real frustrating but Princeton played well and came ready to play,” GW coach Steve Edwards Jr. said. “It’s a credit to them. I thought we did move the ball well, but if you don’t put points on the board, stats don’t mean anything. We didn’t put points on the board.”
The game’s only score in the first half came midway through the second quarter with 6:15 remaining. Princeton quarterback Grant Cochran lofted a pass into the back of the end zone, where Ethan Parsons hauled it in for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 7-0 lead at the break.
Alexander finished just 7 of 17 passing for 66 yards for GW and threw two interceptions. Alexander added 62 yards on the ground on 10 carries and De’Anthony Wright rushed for 129 yards on 14 rushes for the Patriots.
In the second half, Princeton scored a pair of touchdowns, one each in the third and fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and the final 21-0 margin.
Cochran threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Josiah Honaker in the third quarter. He added his third TD pass of the game with a 5-yarder to Parsons in the fourth quarter.
The Princeton quarterback finished 14 of 25 passing for 247 yards and the three touchdowns. Amir Powell ran the ball 24 times for 145 yards, and Honaker caught five passes for 108 yards.