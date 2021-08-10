A few quarterback competitions will be in the spotlight this weekend as Kanawha Valley football teams hold their first preseason scrimmages.
At least four of the Valley's 12 teams are undecided about their starting quarterbacks as the regular season looms in two weeks -- those schools being George Washington, Winfield, Sissonville and Buffalo.
At GW, three players are continuing to get repetitions under center as the Patriots prepare for Friday's 6 p.m. home scrimmage against Wayne and Man -- sophomore Abe Fenwick and freshmen Noah Vellaithambi and Easton Pinkerton.
Patriots coach Steve Edwards Jr. said his team's QB derby is "still going on,'' though he hopes to settle it "as soon as possible.''
"It just depends if someone shoots out there or not,'' Edwards said. "There's still work to be done. We're hoping the first scrimmage, we can get enough reps for everybody and that guys in certain groups can be evaluated, something that gives us an opportunity to evaluate. Sometimes that's not a science, and guys don't stand out too soon. We want to give them reps and a fair shot and a fair shake.''
Winfield coach Craig Snyder has a returning starter in Brycen Brown, but junior Cody Griffith -- who hasn't played football since the seventh grade -- and freshman Hayden Hinkle have both show glimpses that have earned them a look at quarterback.
"Brycen has done a good job, has improved a lot and progressed,'' Snyder said. "He knows everything and looks like a veteran out there. Cody is learning still. The last time he played football, he was 5-foot [tall], and now he's 6-1. That's a lifetime ago for a young kid, but he's got such a strong arm. Hayden knows the whole offense, and wants to put the ball where it's supposed to go, but there are adjustments from middle school ball to high school ball.
"It's up in the air quite a bit. They all have strengths and weaknesses. The key is they've got to compete against each other to get better. They'll get equal reps, and I'm excited to see how all of them will handle things when we go live in practice and [scrimmages]. We've got to let them play football and get tackled, see what happens.''
The Generals travel to Roane County for a 7 p.m. Friday scrimmage.
Sissonville has split its quarterbacking duties between senior Brody Thompson and left-handed sophomore Ethan Taylor. Thompson started out with the Indians as a freshman, but transferred to GW and played wide receiver the last two seasons, catching 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns.
The Indians' first scrimmage is set for 6 p.m. Friday at South Charleston.
Buffalo also had a two-man derby going on between junior Caleb Nutter and freshman Josh Moody, but just recently moved sophomore Bryce Downey from receiver to quarterback, making it a three-way battle. The Bison travel to Ritchie County for a 6 p.m. scrimmage on Saturday.
The remaining Kanawha Valley teams appear set under center, with six returning their starters -- Capital (JacQai Long), Hurricane (Ismael Borrero), Nitro (Trevor Lowe), Riverside (Jake Walker), St. Albans (Peyton Brown) and South Charleston (Trey Dunn). Poca's backup the last two seasons, Jordan Wolfe, assumes a starting role, while at Herbert Hoover, freshman Dane Hatfield takes over.
Other Friday scrimmages include Oak Hill at Riverside (5 p.m.), Ripley at Nitro (6 p.m.) and Point Pleasant at Herbert Hoover (6 p.m.). On Saturday, Capital hosts Morgantown at 10 a.m., Poca visits Lincoln County at 10 a.m. and Hurricane travels to Parkersburg South at 11 a.m.
St. Albans does not have a scrimmage scheduled during the first weekend, but hosts Sissonville on Aug. 20. The regular season kicks off across West Virginia the weekend of Aug. 26-28.