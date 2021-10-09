For most teams, racking up 38 points and well over 500 yards of total offense is a cause for celebration. Not so much for South Charleston.
The fast-starting Black Eagles (5-1) got standout efforts from quarterback Trey Dunn and running back Mondrell Dean Saturday afternoon in capturing a 38-21 victory against visiting Parkersburg, a game delayed a day by a Friday evening thunderstorm.
Dunn completed 21 of 28 passes for a season-high 358 yards and two touchdowns and also ran for a score. Dean, again stationed at running back due to Amellio Miller’s high-ankle sprain, rushed 11 times for 96 yards, including TD runs of 10 and 40 yards, and caught three passes for 104 yards.
Those kinds of numbers are appealing, but Dunn said the Black Eagles refuse to be satisfied, not wanting to forget a passel of mistakes that include, among others, a few dropped passes, 11 penalties for 88 yards and fielding a kick while standing out of bounds.
“I think we want to get in the film room,’’ Dunn said, “and be able to come back next week and be as perfect as possible. That’s where I think we need to get to limit our mistakes — as few as possible — in each of our games. Forty, fifty, 30, however many points we score, we want to come back out and top it next week, and correct what we did wrong.’’
SC coach Donnie Mays, whose team entered the weekend eighth in the Class AAA playoff ratings, was pleased that his team jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter, but thought the performance slacked off somewhat in the second half as the Big Reds thrice cut their deficit back to 14 points.
“We moved the ball in the first half really well,’’ Mays said.
“I thought we came out to play. We made some really nice plays. Then we came out a little bit flat in the second half, and it wasn’t the way we wanted to end the game. But sometimes you’ve got to do that stuff. We’re a young football team and we’re going to continue to grow and try to develop what we’re building here.’’
Mays was complimentary of his young receiving corps, which included Dean, Wayne Harris (nine catches, 98 yards), Chris McCorkle (four catches, 57 yards, one TD) and Jah’den Estep (three catches, 50 yards).
“What people don’t understand is we lost a bunch of receivers,’’ Mays said, “and we’re trying to break these guys in this year. I thought they played really well today. I thought the receivers did a good job — it was one of their better games this year, in my opinion.’’
South Charleston finished with 567 yards of total offense, adding 209 yards on 31 rushing plays, led by Dean, Delviccio Dyess (eight carries, 69 yards) and Dunn (10 carries, 52 yards). The Black Eagles also did not turn the ball over.
Parkersburg (2-5), on the other hand, went through a litany of bad luck after making the long trek to the Kanawha Valley twice in less than 24 hours.
- On their second offensive snap, the Big Reds fumbled at their own 40 and it was covered by SC’s Tylik Tinsley. That led to a 14-0 Black Eagles lead less than four minutes into the game.
- The next series, Parkersburg went into an unbalanced line, but in the confusion, its quarterback lined up under the guard instead of the center and the Big Reds had to burn a timeout.
- On SC’s next drive, Dean appeared to be hemmed in along the left sideline by at least five defenders — who all thought he was going out of bounds. Only he didn’t, cutting back for a 40-yard TD.
- Late in the second quarter, a Big Reds ball-carrier was in the open field, but bumped into a teammate, which caused a fumble SC’s Aaron Clark pounced upon at his own 16.
- The final insult came with Parkersburg down 28-14 in the third quarter and SC facing second and 7 at the Big Reds 44. Dunn fired a pass to the left flat that was tipped three times by defenders before falling into the hands of SC’s Tinsley, standing by himself near the 25. Tinsley turned and sprinted into the end zone.
“We gave them the short field on the [first] turnover,’’ said Parkersburg coach Mike Byus, “and we had a pick on their first drive — a pick we just dropped. So we really kind of gave them their first 14 points, and it ended up being a [three-possession] game. We ended up in the red zone three times and didn’t get any points, so we bogged down in the red zone a little bit.
“My kids, great effort coming over here. We started a little slow today. We left here at 10 [Friday night]. If we knew we were going to play today, we should have called the dadgum game at 8 o’clock and came back today ... My training staff, coaches missed birthday parties with their kids and my trainer was obligated to be somewhere else. I won’t do a Saturday game again.’’
David Parsons hit on 25 of 38 passes for 243 yards and two TDs for the Big Reds and Logan Hartshorn caught 10 passes for 101 yards. Xadrian Snodgrass carried nine times for 38 yards and caught five passes for 41 yards and a TD. Lineman Jeffery Jones had a 1-yard TD run.