Poca coach Seth Ramsey knows that an impending showdown with fellow Cardinal Conference unbeaten Herbert Hoover will lose a lot of its luster if the Dots don't take care of business Friday night.
Resurgent Scott pays a visit to O.O. White Stadium in Poca for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday in a matchup of top-10 Class AA teams. The Skyhawks (5-2) stand ninth in the playoff ratings, while the unbeaten Dots (6-0) took over the No. 1 spot from Hoover this week.
Poca, of course, is set to visit Herbert Hoover on Oct. 29 in what could be the game of the year in Class AA football, but Ramsey realizes the impact of that game will be reduced if the Dots mistakenly take the Skyhawks lightly.
"We haven't really said anything like that to them this week,'' Ramsey said of his players. "I think they understand where we are and what we need to do this week. We have no business overlooking anybody the way we cover kicks and not put the ball in the end zone the last two weeks. We can't afford to look past anyone or give anything less than 100% focus.''
In their last two games, tight home wins against Winfield (28-26) and Logan (14-12), the Dots have allowed kickoff returns of 62, 69, 40 and 82 yards. Ramsey doesn't want to give up preferred field position to Scott, which sports a balanced offense -- averaging 184 yards rushing and 134 passing per game.
"They run some wing-T stuff,'' Ramsey said, "and they're really good at what they do. They're good at how they run their system. Defensively, they've been a 3-4 team most of the year. They hustle maybe more than anybody we've seen. It's kind of fun to watch them. They're young, and they get after it.
"They play really, really hard -- harder than anybody we've played up to this point. We have our work cut out for us. Our guys understand they're a good ballclub. We've had pretty good practices the last couple days, so hopefully our focus is where it needs to be.''
The Skyhawks have lost three in row to Poca after winning seven straight against the Dots from 2011-17. The Skyhawks are seeking their first winning season and playoff berth since 2014; in the previous six seasons, they've gone a combined 13-46.
Capital (1-6) at Hurricane (4-3): The Redskins get perhaps the best chance in a while to snap their losing streak to the Cougars, which has reached eight games. Hurricane comes into the contest 13th in the Class AAA playoff ratings, and has games remaining against South Charleston (5-2) and Spring Valley (5-2).
Woodrow Wilson (2-4) at George Washington (5-2): It's usually a high-scoring contest when these teams hook up. The Patriots won 45-42 last year, but dropped a 38-35 decision to the Flying Eagles in 2018. Woodrow Wilson quarterback Maddex McMillen needs 94 passing yards to reach 1,000 for a second straight season.
Parkersburg (2-5) at Riverside (2-5): The records are the same in this game, but the momentum is not. The Big Reds have lost their last three, allowing a shade under 42 points per game, while the Warriors are coming off an improbable 22-14 win against South Charleston, which had beaten them 12 of the last 13 times.
Herbert Hoover (7-0) at Mingo Central (3-4): This game marks a homecoming for Huskies coach Joey Fields, who got his start as an assistant with the Miners in 2011, and served as their head coach in 2017, taking them to the Class AA semifinals. Hoover has never beaten Mingo Central, losing all nine previous meetings.
Nitro (1-6) at Winfield (4-3): The Generals enter the game 16th in the Class AA playoff ratings, and close out the regular season with contests against two other ranked teams -- No. 9 Scott (5-2) and No. 3 Point Pleasant (6-1). The Wildcats picked up their first victory of the season with a recent forfeit from Clay County.
Wayne (2-6) at Sissonville (1-6): Each team looks to end a losing streak -- the Indians have dropped six in a row and the Pioneers three. They last met in 2019 as Sissonville prevailed 42-18, interrupting a stretch of 13 losses in 14 games to Wayne. The Pioneers lead the all-time series between the schools 23-10.
Ravenswood (0-8) at Buffalo (2-4): The Bison won this matchup last season 21-6 as Chase Lovejoy carried 14 times for 131 yards and Dalton Jones returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown. Buffalo's defense held the Red Devils to 26 total yards and four first downs. Ravenswood has lost 21 of its last 22 games.
Cabell Midland (7-1) at Parkersburg South (3-3): These teams played a hastily arranged game in Wood County to open the season last year, with Cabell Midland winning 69-34 as Jackson Fetty and Chandler Schmidt each ran for a touchdown for the Knights. That marked the first time their programs had met since 2004.