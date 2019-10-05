Gus Morrison grabbed seven passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as Ritchie County rolled up a 41-13 prep football victory at Ravenswood.
The Rebels (4-1), No. 9 in the Class A playoff ratings, won at Flinn Field for the first time since 1999.
Ritchie was up 12-0 at the half on a Garrett Owens 2-yard TD run and Morrison’s 36-yard scoring strike from Ethan Haught. Tre Moss added an 11-yard TD run in the third and finished with 13 carries for 125 yards.
Owens, who had a pair of second-half 1-yard TD runs, gained 96 yards on 14 carries.
For the Red Devils (2-3), Jacob Anthony carried 23 times for 201 yards, scoring both his team’s TDs on runs of 4 and 17 yards.
Pike Central, Kentucky 80, Tug Valley 48: Matt Anderson ran 18 times for 329 yards and six touchdowns as the Hawks won a shootout at Tug Valley.
Noah Iricks added 102 yards on five carries with a TD for Pike Central (5-1), which led at halftime 46-32.
For the Panthers (3-3), Ethan Varney completed 16 of 33 passes for 283 yards and five touchdowns and also threw four 2-point conversions.
Caleb May caught 11 passes for 230 yards and three scores for Tug Valley.
Oak Hill 47, PikeView 7: Te-Amo Shelton ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns as the visiting Red Devils spoiled homecoming for the Panthers.
Hunter Perdue returned an interception 58 yards for a score for Oak Hill (2-4), and Leonard Furrow set up two other first-quarter TDs by picking off passes.
PikeView (0-6) got 173 yards passing from Kobey Taylor-Williams and 92 yards rushing and a TD from Anthony Bisaha.