Erick Hupp begins his second season as Ravenswood coach missing a few things.
The Red Devils will be without All-State linebacker Luke Jackson, the program’s career leader in tackles, who graduated last spring as part of a 10-member senior class. They also lost another potential All-Stater is current senior lineman Kenley Hickman (6-foot-1, 230 pounds), who is forced to miss his final season with a shoulder injury.
Ravenswood, however, isn’t lacking in all areas. In fact, the Red Devils are bursting at the seams with experienced ball-carriers, which should make the transition easier for whomever wins their battle for quarterbacking duties and perhaps ignite the quest for the team’s first playoff berth since 2014.
Leading the way at running back is an experienced trio of seniors — Jacob Anthony (5-10, 218), Chase Hood (6-0, 175) and Wayne Stephenson (5-10, 176).
Anthony led the Red Devils last season with 787 yards and five touchdowns on 121 carries, followed by Hood (85 carries, 585 yards, five TDs) and Stephenson (23 carries, 235 yards, five TDs). Another senior, Sam Sturm (6-0, 161), who is locked in a QB duel with senior Jaycob Creel (5-11, 155), also got to run the ball 25 times last year.
“It all starts with the running game,’’ Hupp said. “I’m an old lineman, so all I can see is pounding that ball. We’ve got to right now.
“Chase has that speed and the ability to make people miss. Anthony and Wayne are straight-ahead-type backs.’’
Stephenson also caught a 35-yard TD pass against Roane County last season.
Ravenswood lost last year’s quarterback, Max Hilton, to graduation, leaving the door open for either Sturm or Creel.
“Both are capable,’’ Hupp said, “and they can both handle it. The other side of it is that whoever doesn’t [play quarterback] can go out and catch the ball well. It’s a nice addition to have two kids who can run the offense, but are also athletic enough to go out and be that wide receiver.’’
The Red Devils return 13 seniors and 10 players with starting experience on either side of the ball, along with a decent kicker in senior Tanner Snodgrass (5-8, 141), who booted three field goals and 23 extra points last season. The keys to success, Hupp said, include keeping their regulars on the field and avoiding mistakes such as penalties and turnovers.
“We’re younger,’’ Hupp said, “so all our starters have to stay healthy. And what we talk with them a lot about is taking care of mistakes. We’ve got to eliminate the mental mistakes that we had last year that put us away in some games. We had 12 offsides in one game for whatever reason, mental mistakes.
“Everybody’s got to do their job. You don’t have to be the best guy on the team, just be the best player for the team.’’
The Red Devils lacked consistency on offense a year ago, scoring 30 or more points four times, but getting one touchdown or less three times.
“That’s what it comes down to — mistakes,’’ Hupp said. “We’ve just got to do the little things like take care of the football. The last two minutes of the Roane County game we gave up two scoop-and-scores back to back. That took us out of the game [a 50-30 loss], just killed us. We take care of the little things and we can finish those things, finish the game.’’
The only change on Ravenswood’s schedule comes in the second week, a Sept. 6 home date against Buffalo, which replaces a game with Webster County.