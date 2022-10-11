Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Winfield vs Chapmanville
Winfield’s Caden Beam reacts after scoring one of his three touchdowns in the Generals’ 47-14 win over Chapmanville.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Winfield is one of the hottest football teams in West Virginia Class AA prep football.

After dropping the first game of the season to Hurricane, the Generals have rattled off five wins in a row and will look to keep it going at Sissonville on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.

Rick Farlow covers sports.