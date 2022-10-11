Winfield is one of the hottest football teams in West Virginia Class AA prep football.
After dropping the first game of the season to Hurricane, the Generals have rattled off five wins in a row and will look to keep it going at Sissonville on Friday night with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
Class AA No. 5 Winfield (5-1) and Sissonville (1-5) are both coming off wins over Poca. Sissonville beat the Dots 33-7 on Sept. 30 before its bye week and Winfield hammered Poca 64-0 last week at Generals Stadium.
The teams have extensive history as they've played 38 times dating back to the first matchup in 1937. Winfield leads the all-time series with a record of 22-16 and the Generals have won four games in a row against the Indians. Winfield won last year's matchup 44-7.
Sissonville's last win victory Winfield was in 2016 when the Indians won 28-26.
It's first-year Winfield coach Eddie Smolder's first game coaching the Generals against the Indians in the Cardinal Conference matchup and, as Smolder likes to say, "It's our our next game so it's our most important game."
"We're really excited," Smolder said. "It's a Cardinal Conference game and it's also a playoff game just like any game is in high school football because you have to win so many to get in the playoffs. We're excited for it. There's a lot in front of us. This game means a lot and we're going to push to be ready to go on Friday."
Sissonville coach Chad Lovejoy knew this was going to be a tough matchup when he first looked at this season's schedule.
"I feel like this will be the hardest game on the schedule," Lovejoy said. "And that's not disrespect to anybody we played. This team, we played them last year and they handled us pretty well and I knew they were bringing a whole lot of kids back. I knew this year they were going to be really good. I feel like they'll probably win the Cardinal."
Sissonville is a pass-heavy team. Quarterback Ethan Taylor is one of the Conference's top passers as he's completed 123 of 214 passes for 1,383 yards and 13 touchdowns. Taylor has been bitten by the turnover bug, though, as he's thrown 10 interceptions.
Receiver Jake Wiseman is Taylor's top target as Wiseman has caught 48 passes for 643 yards and eight touchdowns.
Smolder talked about his scouting report for the Indians.
"Obviously they like to pass it a lot so we have to be able to bring coverage and pressure at times and be really good at both of those things," Smolder said. "They throw it around and have some good receivers. The quarterback has a good arm and likes to scramble so we have to do a really good job of mix and matching zone and man and bring pressure."
Winfield is more of a running team and the Generals have two dangerous players in the backfield in Caden Beam and Bray Boggs. Beam and Boggs had big games against Poca as they combined for five rushing touchdowns.
On the season, Beam has rushed 92 times for 604 yards and nine touchdowns while Boggs has rushed 69 times for 610 yards and nine touchdowns.
Lovejoy said there aren't many weak spots on the Winfield roster.
"Their whole front line on offense are studs," Lovejoy said. "Beam is a stud when they hand him the ball. Boggs is a stud. Up front really are the guys that impressed me. Those kids jump right out at you on tape. Coach Smolder has them playing really well. Good luck finding their weakness."
Smolder talked about what his team has to do well against Sissonville.
"It's just focusing on the process," Smolder said. "Number one bottom line is you have to win each day. Our goal each day is to be 1-0 and 4-0 after Thursday's practice. It's focusing on the process, paying attention to detail, locking in when they cross the white line at practice. Bringing great effort and enthusiasm and intensity. If we do that each week we'll continue to improve. I think we've done that and I'm proud of our progress."