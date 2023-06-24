For the second time in as many years, South Charleston’s football team will be starting the year with a new head coach.
The Black Eagles went 1-9 last season under Carl Lee and Lee resigned after the season.
Taking over for Lee is Dustin Resler, who was coaching up the Black Eagles during the Mountain State Athletic Conference 7-on-7 tournament Saturday at Cabell Midland High.
Resler, a Logan graduate, played defensive and offensive line at Fairmont State from 2004 to 2007 and was an assistant at South Charleston for four years under then-Black Eagles coach Donnie Mays, who is now the head coach at Hurricane.
Resler, the bearded 37-year-old, said he wants to build a program and change the culture.
“I want to see a little more accountability and a little more leadership,” Resler said. “Especially out of our upperclassmen. Our biggest emphasis is accountability. It’s about knowing what you need to do and where you need to be at the right times.”
The job is Resler’s first as a head coach at the high school level. He was an middle school wrestling coach but being a the head man at a high school is new to him.
That’s a stark contrast to Lee, 62, a former NFL Pro Bowler who coached at West Virginia State for 10 seasons.
Resler said he doesn’t feel much pressure as he tries to rebuild the program.
“We’re building a program,” Resler said. “We’re not building a team. I want something that will outlast even me. I want something that SC can lean its back on.”
Resler may not be as experienced as a coach but he said he may be able to relate to his players more.
“I can talk to them about college stuff,” Resler said. “Some of them are interested in the second level and I tell them they have to practice like they want to make it to the second level. I’m a hands-on teacher and I’m a hands-on coach. I’m down there with the offensive linemen and I’m hands on showing them how I want this done. The kids see that. The kids see me running around. When a kid sees someone like me running, they’re like ‘Oh, coach is running. I guess I can too.”
Resler’s goal is to change the mindset, down to every last detail.
“When we enter this field we’re given ourselves an opportunity,” Resler said. “When we get on a field, we run. It’s that emphasis. That’s something I noticed last year. There wasn’t a whole lot of hustle and move where you needed to be. Our biggest emphasis is creating that hustle atmosphere in everything we do.”
Resler had a strong mentor in Mays, who won a state championship with South Charleston in 2020 before moving on to Hurricane where he took the program to its first-ever Super Six in 2022.
“I leaned from him about being present on the football field,” Resler said. “You’re taking on a CEO-type role and you have to run the ship. That’s one thing Coach Mays was really good at. He knew how to work with kids. That’s the most important thing is being a teacher as well and being able to work with kids and understand kids.”
Being a lineman, Resler excepts to take pride in his offensive and defensive line.
“Our heavy emphasis has been our line,” Resler said. “We have a pretty big offensive line group. It’s one of the biggest ones I’ve seen at South Charleston. We have a lot of lineman depth right now.”
Resler is the librarian and technology teacher at South Charleston.
“I’ve been a teacher in the building for eight years,” Resler said. “I love this school. I love the kids here. And when I saw that Carl had resigned, I prayed about it and thought long and hard about it. I couldn’t let it go any further without trying.”
Athletic Director Bryce Casto said he likes what he’s seen from Resler so far.
“I think he’s doing an outstanding job as our coach,” Casto said. “Dustin has a really good football mind and background. I just like every move that he’s made since he’s taken over our program.”
Resler faces the same challenges that Lee faced with in terms of players transferring to other schools but he’s happy with the 38 players he has.
“Nobody likes it,” Relser said. “The thing I take from it is, if they’re wanting to leave, how committed were they to you to begin with? I’m blessed that I have 38 players that are committed to our program. We’re going to play football and we’re going to play us. I’m happy with 38 guys who want to be here and put in effort and aren’t looking for a way out.
“I got kids that have come out that didn’t play last year that were in the building. There’s something to be said about being in the building. You recruit your own hallways. You get kids who don’t know if they want to play who end up playing. Last couple weeks of the school year they’re like ‘Hey when does June practice start?’ You have to build up the hype.”
Resler said his kids are hyped and ready to put on full pads.
“We’re getting ourselves ready for August right now,” Resler said. “We have kids running around right now. We’ve been using our days getting everyone ready. We’re excited to get after it. We got a younger group and there’s a certain level of excitement. You have players arriving to practice an hour early getting everything out, getting all the equipment out. There’s a lot of things we haven’t had to say.”
South Charleston opens its season at Morgantown on August 25.