Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220917 sv football 07.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi passed during a Sept. 16 game against Spring Valley at Spring Valley High School in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

After a 50-0 win over St. Albans to get back in the win column two weeks ago, Hurricane enters Week 7 coming off a bye week but the Redskins are up against a formidable opponent. 

Class AAA No. 5 Hurricane (4-1) is set to host Class AAA No. 11 Princeton (3-1) at 7 p.m. in a non-conference matchup on Friday at Hurricane High. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.