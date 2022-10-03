After a 50-0 win over St. Albans to get back in the win column two weeks ago, Hurricane enters Week 7 coming off a bye week but the Redskins are up against a formidable opponent.
Class AAA No. 5 Hurricane (4-1) is set to host Class AAA No. 11 Princeton (3-1) at 7 p.m. in a non-conference matchup on Friday at Hurricane High.
Hurricane hasn't faced Princeton since 2014 when it won 28-7 and Hurricane is 4-2 overall against the Tigers.
Princeton's three wins this season came against Lincoln County (53-8), Bluefield (28-7) and Oak Hill (20-17). The Tigers lost to Lord Botetourt (Va.) 28-27 on Sept. 23.
Hurricane coach Donnie Mays talked about the matchup.
"They're coming off a bye week too and I think they already had one earlier in this year," Mays said. "There's an advantage for them with that. I hate coming off bye weeks and that's what I'm going to be drilling into the kids. Last week we made our bye week as close to miserable as we could for the kids because we want to make sure that we're locked in."
Mays did that for a reason. He knows Princeton has a good team and there is no room for complacency.
"It's a good football team," Mays said. "They've played some good teams. They played Lord Botetourt. That's a good team. They should have won that game. They missed a field goal with five minutes to go in the game. Princeton did everything they could to win that ball game. It proves that they're a good team."
Princeton senior quarterback Grant Cochran runs the offense.
"They have a quarterback who I'm familiar with," Mays said. "He's very good, very talented. He's got a strong arm. We got to play him during the COVID year while I was at South Charleston. He's a big-time player. It's going to be a big test through the air. Similar to the George Washington game with them throwing the ball so much. That's what Princeton does well. They put the ball in the air. They got some receivers who can go get it."
Guys like Dominick Collins and Marquel Lowe will likely catch passes from Cochran.
Hurricane quarterback Noah Vellaithambi is one of the top passers in the Mountain State Athletic Conference with 50 completions on 80 attempts for 878 yards and eight touchdowns.
Though Hurricane handled St. Albans in its last win, Mays said the team didn't play its best and has to play better if it wants to beat Princeton.
"We have to play way better than what we did at St. Albans," Mays said. "Sometimes when you get into games like that you don't play your best and that's been our message all week. You have to get after people and you have to play with physicality that can't be matched.
"Our offensive line didn't play their best game. I think they took a step back and I'm going to challenge them this week to improve their game. If we're going to beat Princeton it's going to be up front."