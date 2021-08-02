BUFFALO — Many football teams in West Virginia feel like they have unfinished business left over from last year, when COVID-19 wiped out more than of the state’s playoff games and shut down the season before the Super Six finals.
Buffalo, however, felt the sting perhaps more than most. The Bison qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2016, giving its senior class its first go at the postseason. But it was a short stay indeed, as Putnam County’s COVID status that week prevented Buffalo from competing in its first-round game against Midland Trail and the season thus ended with a whimper.
Some Bison players and members of the coaching staff have taken different approaches when it comes to that inauspicious ending. Coach Brian Batman said the hurt is still fresh in their minds and could serve as a motivator this season.
“I think at this point you still talk about it,” Batman said Sunday night before his team took the field for a midnight workout to open preseason practice. “These kids still haven’t had a playoff game. They made it, but didn’t get to play. That’s still the goal, to get in the playoffs and win some games. I think it gives the older kids a hunger to get out here and work a little bit harder.”
Bison All-State selection Drew Clendenin, however, would just as soon sweep all that angst under a rug.
“We try our best not to think about it,” said Clendenin, a senior defensive lineman, “because it feels almost like we got it taken from us after trying so hard to get where we got. It was stolen from us, almost, so we’re trying to look forward now and put that behind us and look into the future and what we can have instead of the past and what we did have.”
For the Bison to match or improve upon last season, when they went 5-2 and earned the No. 12 seed in Class A, it means finding a new quarterback and identifying the best places for the returning players to line up.
The graduation of three-year starter Jackson England leaves junior Caleb Nutter and freshman Josh Moody battling for quarterbacking duties. You could say that’s the biggest piece of the puzzle, but Batman noted that some lettermen might find themselves playing different roles.
“We’re competing [at quarterback] and hopefully one of those guys stands out,” Batman said. “We do have our two running backs back, our fullback’s back, our tight ends are back. We have some pieces and we told the kids earlier that the pressure is on us coaches to find the right mix of kids to get on the field.
“There’s going to be kids playing different positions on the field than they played last year. We’ve got to try the best we can to find the right 11 to put out there, so that’s on us [coaches].”
Despite the shuffling, Clendenin expects the momentum from last year’s successes to continue.
“I’m hoping everything carries over,” Clendenin said, “and I think we have enough skills guys to keep us moving forward. We’re going to have to put those skills guys and people who can be good in those positions, whether it’s changing up or whether it’s staying where you have been. I think we have enough momentum to keep going in a good direction like we have been.”
The Bison have steadily improved every year under Batman, who enters his fifth season as head coach. They went 2-8 in 2017, followed by records of 3-7, 6-4 and 5-2. Batman isn’t guaranteeing anything, but likes his team’s chances if the coaching staff can correctly determine who lines up where.
“I feel the same way every year,” Batman said. “Every year, there’s challenges and this year is no different. Last year, we were pretty much set ... at the start of the season. We knew the 11 we were going to start on both sides, but this year is a little different, and you just move on.
“I don’t pay a lot of attention to the records and, like I said, we’ve got to do our job as coaches to figure out the right 11 to put out there.”
Buffalo was the lone Kanawha Valley team this year to begin its preseason preparations with a midnight practice.