In most respects, it sure seemed like football. Especially the part about hitting, as two of Sissonville’s top players were knocked out of the game on fierce tackles.
But in other ways, Friday’s scrimmage between the Indians and South Charleston certainly sported some strange images of what it takes to play football during a pandemic.
First of all was the attendance — only about 150 fans were in the stands at SC High School, almost all of them parents of players or spouses of coaches, the only folks who were permitted entry to the field. They remained socially distant and many wore face coverings. Some of the game officials also had face coverings to start the scrimmage, the first event on SC’s new FieldTurf.
Even the players had special gear to deal with the ongoing threat of COVID-19 — SC players wore what coach Donnie Mays called “Schutt shields,’’ a clear piece of plastic that attaches directly to the faceguard of their helmets. Most Sissonville players also had splash shields, said coach Marc Wilson, but some opted not to wear them because the Indians had to borrow helmets to compete. Their own helmets haven’t been returned from being reconditioned this summer.
When the whistle blew, however, the game still resembled football, especially early season football as players jumped offside and passes were dropped in the open field. Friday’s scrimmages around West Virginia are the only preseason workouts being permitted this year, as preseason practice was cut by one week and the regular season was also pushed back a week. Teams kick off their regular seasons on Sept. 4.
Most of the highlight-reel plays were turned in by South Charleston, which outscored Sissonville 26-0. Sophomore running back Mondrell Dean had two touchdowns — a 2-yard run and an acrobatic 8-yard scoring reception from Trey Dunn. Ta’Vahjay Smith returned an interception 25 yards for a score and backup running back Joseph McAllister tallied on a 25-yard run.
Dunn completed 7 of 14 passes for 131 yards with one TD and one interception, that pick coming by Sissonville’s Nick Haning in his own end zone. Shyleik Kinney carried twice for 33 yards and Smith four times for 25 yards for SC. Smith’s two receptions covered 45 yards and Anthony Jackson added two catches for 30 yards. SC missed another TD when Amellio Miller’s 100-yard interception return was negated by an illegal block during the runback.
“We made some bad decisions,’’ said Mays, “but we made some really nice decisions early and then kind of let that slide a little bit as the game went on. We’ve got to be consistent with things. We’ve got to get it cleaned up up front; it’s something we’ve got to be sharp on. We’re going to try and get those things cleaned up next week.’’
South Charleston’s defense shined early, as Sissonville first 10-play offensive possession netted minus-3 yards. The Indians did turn in some nice gains later on, but they were hamstrung by untimely injuries. Their top lineman, Stevie Carpenter, sat out after getting hurt in practice last week. Then running back Dylan Griffith and quarterback Jackson Foster — the team’s heart and soul on offense — each left Friday’s scrimmage with injuries.
Griffith, who was playing some Wildcat quarterback, completed a 30-yard pass to Cameron Arbogast but on his next attempt was hit hard right under the chin and didn’t return. A few series later, Foster fell hard on his non-throwing shoulder after a rollout pass and was also done for the day.
“I think that’s a testament to [SC’s] defensive line,’’ Wilson said. “Those guys are exceptional football players across the board there. We had difficulty blocking them. Which in a way is lucky for us because we’re not going to see those kinds of athletes they have on the defensive line in our double-A season. I think it was a good mental and physical test for us to go out and play a team like that.’’
Wilson had so specifics on the injuries to Griffith and Foster.
Besides Haning’s interception and Griffith’s pass to Arbogast, another big play for the Indians was a 28-yard scramble by Foster. Foster went 3 of 11 passing for minus-3 yards against an unrelenting rush. Sissonville’s first-unit defense came up with three quarterback sacks, one more than SC.