Joey Ramsey ran for a pair of touchdowns Friday night and Ripley limited host Ravenswood to 101 total yards as the Vikings clinched a Class AAA playoff berth with a 21-0 prep football win.
In the 88th game of their Jackson County rivalry, Ripley won for a seventh straight time to increase its series edge to 44-40-4.
Kadin Hall also ran for a score for the Vikings (6-3), who forced three turnovers by the Red Devils (1-9). Ramsey carried 18 times for 89 yards. Isaiah Casto led Ravenswood with 33 carries for 91 yards.