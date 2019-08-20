Ripley thoroughly enjoyed one of the finest football seasons in school history last year, but now it’s back to work for the rebuilding Vikings.
Following a 10-2 season in which the Vikes registered their first playoff berth and first playoff win since 2009, as well as their first 10-game winning streak since 1989, coach Eddie Smolder’s squad begins this season with just two full-time returning regulars on both offense and defense.
Lost from last year’s 16-member senior class are a pair of 1,000-yard rushers (R.J. Evans, Jeremy Harper), the starting quarterback (Cyrus Casto), top receiver (Evan King) and the team’s two best linemen (Caydan Keeler, Andrew Dolin), each of whom earned Class AAA All-State status.
They helped Ripley go 9-1 in the regular season, earn the No. 5 playoff seed and host a first-round game against Greenbrier East, which the Vikings won 43-15. Smolder said it marked just the third time in 100 years of football that the Vikings won as many as 10 games in a season.
“They were a good group,’’ Smolder said of last year’s seniors. “They were freshmen when I took over [in 2015] and we built the program from the bottom up. Those guys worked hard, committed themselves and did the right thing and got rewarded for that good season. It all came together in year four, and it was a special season. It was the first time for Ripley in the playoffs in a long time.
“We’re going to miss those guys, but right now we’re focusing on 2019 and seeing some new faces, seeing some younger guys step up to fill the void. We hope to experience that [success] again, keep that momentum going forward.’’
The lone experienced skill position player returning is senior Dalton Myers (5-foot-8, 160 pounds), a running back-defensive back. The versatile Myers carried 50 times for 330 yards and three touchdowns and caught seven passes for 298 yards and four scores, averaging 42.6 yards per reception. He had matching 79-yard TD catches against Marietta, Ohio, and Greenbrier East.
Aside from Myers, the only other offensive starter back is junior lineman Matt Moore (6-0, 235). On defense, linebacker Austin Rhodes (6-0, 185) returns along with Myers. Two other players were spot starters for the Vikes last year — Moore and senior defensive back Camron Ramsey (5-8, 145).
“Obviously, we’ve got to find some people to step in and carry the football,’’ Smolder said. “I think it’s going to be by committee. We really lost a lot of experience and it comes down to those guys stepping up and being able to do the job to the best of their ability. Hopefully, we can play hard and play smart and play together. If we do that, good things will happen.
“From a football standpoint, we’re inexperienced, but those guys — most of them — got to experience a successful season last year. That winning season’s carried over and we’ve had a good off-season. Our effort and our attitude is good, and that’s all we can ask. The goal is to get better.’’
Ripley has just one change on its schedule from last season, replacing a game against Roane County with one against Class AA contender Point Pleasant.